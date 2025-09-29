“Donald Trump Has Lost It” – Gavin Newsom Slams President’s Bizarre AI Video in Brutal Takedown

Gavin Newsom, California‘s governor, is trolling Donald Trump yet again after the President shared an AI-generated video online about miracle hospital beds. This is based on a conspiracy theory promoting the Trump administration.

Trump posted a clip on Truth Social where the video featured a fake Fox News segment with none other than Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law. The video had Trump’s voice claiming they’ll launch MedBed hospitals across the country, “every American will soon receive their own MedBed card.”

The video has now been deleted, but the remnants of its unrealistic ideas are going viral. Gavin Newsom’s press office shared, “Trump is about to shut down the government and rip health care from 20 million Americans. What’s he doing? Posting AI-generated slop about ‘miracle hospital beds’ that cure all illnesses.” The post further added, “DONALD TRUMP HAS LOST IT.”

His post has been flooded with thousands of likes and mixed comments. One user wrote, “They copied this idea from the movie Elysium.” Another one added, “Yes, Trump has lost it. He has dementia. Obvious to any doctor & probably anyone who’s paying attention.”

There were some supporters, too, who were calling this a hoax: “Gavin Newsom’s DORKS are up early posting stupid things again.” According to CNN reporter Daniel Dale, the medbeds conspiracy is signaling towards the society’s elite people who already have these high-tech medbeds, or the popular people like JFK are already alive on these beds. The report shows that “supposedly giving Real Americans access to the elites’ magic product.”

One user commented that sharing this AI video is insane, as if he thought he really said it. Considering the current healthcare situation, another user posted, “One of the worst parts of it to me is that the general premise of the video is giving every American access to national healthcare. It’s shown positively. Trump could actually do this!!!!! Just without the sci-fi tech! But he won’t.”

Many users pointed out that this was “insane even according to Trump’s standards.” He has a habit of going on rants and posting vague things that many may not understand. For instance, he posted a long rant for Pam Bondi.

This isn’t the first time that Gavin Newsom has trolled Trump and MAGA. He has been using Trump’s all-capital style of posting on social media. He even has an online website to sell merchandise similar to MAGA but promoting himself instead of Trump.

He has been trying to show MAGA supporters the mirror by copying what they support Trump doing. So if they think there’s nothing wrong with Trump, the same goes for Gavin.

An X user appreciated Newsom and posted, “No one can troll and humiliate Trump better than Newsom can. And he does it effortlessly by using Trump’s own words and actions to demonstrate what an unhinged clown Trump is.”