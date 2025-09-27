Gavin Newsom Just Can’t Stop Roasting Trump Over Escalatorgate – Keeps Piling On the Mockery

Gavin Newsom, California’s Governor, just can’t get over Donald Trump’s embarrassing “Escalatorgate” moment. He is not holding back from trolling, and has it up a notch. On Friday, Newsom posted a new video on his social media handles, which features some of Trump’s clips with the 1993 hit “Macarena” blasting in the background. And the caption on the post read, “A golden week, for a golden era.”

The video features several awkward moments of Trump, including one from his U.N. trip where he and Melania Trump attempted to step onto an escalator at the institution’s headquarters. Trump, in his speech, even said – “Nothing bad can happen, it can only…” before the word “escalator” is spliced in.

The sentence – “Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen,” originally was said by Trump at a press conference earlier that week, and the clip went viral for its confusing wording. The clip put on by Newsom ends with a sugary little sign-off aimed right at Donald Trump – Get well soon <3.”

The president was not amused and even demanded that the U.N. Secretary-General investigate what he insisted was an act of sabotage. However, insiders from the Trump administration spilled the tea, as people got to know that the escalator had actually been stopped by a member of Trump’s own entourage, who hit the emergency button accidentally. Despite confirmation by the U.N., Team Trump continued to claim sabotage.

Newsom, on the contrary, has gradually emerged and built an impression as the biggest internet heckler of Donald Trump. A few days ago, he blasted out a parody post mimicking Trump’s style: “DOZY DON WAS DEFEATED BY THE ESCALATOR, POOR GUY! THE ENTIRE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT THE LOW IQ ‘PRESIDENT.’ NEXT STOP: THE BEST ROOM AT MEMORY MEADOWS RETIREMENT RESORT. TYLENOL INCLUDED. ENJOY YOUR STAY, DON! — GCN.”

And he wasn’t done. Piling on the mockery, he added: “I only walk up escalators because that’s what REAL MANLY MEN do.” On Thursday, Newsom even filmed himself outside Trump Tower in New York City, where he was visiting for Climate Week, claiming the escalator there was also broken. He posted with mock outrage: “A REAL DISGRACE. Escalator was broken at Trump Tower today. I’ve launched an investigation into this matter.”

While Newsom continues to pour salt in Trump’s wound, the president’s supporters are working overtime to spin the incident. On Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo bizarrely turned the spotlight to Melania Trump, praising her cool composure. “Look how great Melania was. She is unfazed. She walks on it. It stops. She turns around to the president, and she just leads the president up and walks.” So while Trump fumed, Newsom mocked, and MAGA-world clapped for Melania, the internet kept doing what it does best: laughing at Escalatorgate.