Did Trump Just Fall Asleep on Stage? President Appears to Doze Off at Press Conference

During a press conference on Monday, 29 September, Donald Trump seemed to briefly nod off. Following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president gave a press briefing.

The two leaders presented a plan to put an end to the conflict in Gaza. They insisted that Hamas adopt it, calling it a huge step toward Middle East peace. Viewers saw that the president appeared uneasy throughout the crucial discussion.

During his speech, the president seemed to have trouble speaking. Trump appeared totally detached during Netanyahu’s speech, even seeming to nod off briefly before startling himself awake.

The president is seen standing at the platform with his eyes closed in a video footage that is making the rounds online. A few seconds later, he seemed shocked and blinked quickly, touching the podium with his fingers as if to rouse himself.

Trump seemed to have fallen asleep again a few seconds later, but this time he roused himself up by shifting his body. Concerns about the 79-year-old’s health have been raised again by the occurrence. In recent months, Trump has exhibited troubling behavior, leading some members of the public to speculate that he may be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Trump has made a number of blunders that have worried observers. Trump recently boasted about putting an end to a war that never happened between Armenia and Cambodia. In addition, he asserted that he contributed to putting an end to the conflict between “Azerbaijan and Albania.” The president most likely intended to refer to Armenia, which in August formally ended its decades-long war with Azerbaijan by signing a peace deal mediated by the US.

There was a time when Trump constantly accused former President Joe Biden of being “sleepy.” Hence, now Democrats were quick to point out the irony of Trump’s tired appearance.

Trump’s physical well-being has also been a topic of discussion recently. Dedicated spectators have been keeping an eye out for the president’s hand’s recurrent bruise. The president may be receiving intravenous treatment, according to one internet user, who also noted that it appears at the same time each month.

This meeting proves Netanyahu may have to choose between accepting Trump’s idea or risking a public dispute with a president who seems eager to sever ties with him over Gaza for the first time since taking office. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing with reporters: “The president knows and believes that his plan to end the war is the best one the parties will get. Both sides will come out somewhat unhappy. The president believes in his plan and wants the war to end.”

Following the conclusion of his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump referred to it as a “historic day” and congratulated Bibi for accepting the proposal for Gaza. As part of his 20-point plan to bring “eternal peace” to the Middle East, he announced the establishment of the Board of Peace. According to the president, Trump will lead the board, which will also include “highly qualified experts,” Palestinian representatives, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.