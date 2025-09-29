Furious Ariana Grande Has A Few Questions for Trump Supporters

Ariana Grande is coming for the MAGA loyalists. She reposted a message on her social media, directed towards Donald Trump’s supporters. The message questions the voters about whether the POTUS truly managed to keep the economic pledges he made during his election campaign last year. In addition, it also asks whether the economic results delivered by the administration outweigh their many controversial policies on social and civil rights.

In particular, the message shared by Grande questions Trump’s pre-election promises to reduce health insurance premiums and grocery prices. The post that she shared says, “It’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all – has your life gotten better?”

It continues, “Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier?”

The social media message ends with one burning question, “Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised he would, or are you still waiting?”

After Ariana Grande reposted this on her Instagram story, it quickly went viral. On X (formerly Twitter), many people flocked to praise her bold stance against the Trump administration.

“Thank you Ariana Grande,” wrote one user, while the other added, “I love this women with every fiber in me!” A third pointed out that this proves she definitely did not vote for the President.

Notably, this is not the first time Ariana has publicly criticized Donald Trump. A few months earlier, she reposted one similar message amid the immigration crackdown chaos. The photo, which she shared, showed a placard that read, “Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected President? It’s so confusing.” It refers to the felony charges against Trump.

Then last October, while hosting Saturday Night Live, she shared yet another political remark that raised eyebrows. The pop star said, “he last time I hosted was in 2016 and we were right on the verge of electing our first female president.” Grande added, “So I guess, second time’s a charm.”

However, when Trump ultimately beat Kamala Harris, she also took to her social media to voice her opinions on the win. “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today,” Ariana wrote on Instagram.