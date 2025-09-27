Donald Trump’s Gilded White House Makeover Has Critics Convinced He’s Eyeing a Third Term

Donald Trump, in his second Presidential term, is making the White House look more like his hotel, instead of the People’s House. According to critics, all these could possibly be a sign that of a bigger, darker plan. The President has carried out some add-ons, which includes a mockup sign for a so-called “Presidential Walk of Fame” that too in shiny golden letters, and it also whispers of a donor pledge for “The Donald J. Trump Ballroom at the White House.”

This spectacle brought in by Trump has already given rise to a wave of mixed views online, but the countrymen are eager to know if the President is secretly paving a path of never leaving the office, and he might be hopeful to get a third constitutional term.

The mockup sign, concerning which, people have gone nuts appeared along the West Colonnade on Sept. 21, shortly after Trump showcased the project as a gallery of presidential portraits with a twist. Not to mention that “twist” consists of trolling too. The troll came because, Donald Trump generally should have honored his successor Joe Biden, however, mocked him with a picture of an autopen. “

Earlier, the President bragged – “For Joe Biden, we put up a picture of the autopen.” And no doubt that picture went viral too, and critics justifiably slammed it as petty and disrespectful. Some experts are also of the view that all these decors that Trump is bringing in could be a warning with a commenter on social media highlighting a suspicion,”Trump doesn’t plan on leaving which is why he feels comfortable doing these things to the White House. Just watch: at some point, he’ll declare a national emergency, deploy troops everywhere, and suspend elections. Or he’ll have the Supreme Court override the Constitution and say he can run for a third term which he’ll magically ‘win.’”

Several social media netizens agreed on the same that the decors seemed more of like a coronation than a gallery, and a person conerning this, blasted online – “Disgusting. He is a temporary guest; this is not his house but the People’s house unless he knows something we don’t.”

Adding to the frenzy: Trump’s Republican allies are fanning the flames. Sen. Lindsey Graham openly said “Trump 2028. I hope this never ends” on Fox News, fueling fears that the GOP is preparing to bend the rules. Even Senate Majority Leader John Thune dodged when asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether a third term was flat-out unconstitutional. “It’s so sh-tty the Senate Leader can’t just say, ‘no,’” one viewer fumed. “The fear from these ppl is embarrassing.”

Gavin Newsom, California Gov., who is now considered among the Trump’s loudest critics, also reflected on this and even gave a warning while he came on Stephen Colbert’s, as he said – “I fear that we will not have an election in 2028. I really mean that in the core of my soul, unless we wake up to the code red happening in this country.”

Meanwhile, some Americans are already thinking about a backup plan. “If Trump can run a third term, so can Obama. Careful what you wish for MAGA,” one person wrote, even tagging Barack Obama directly: “Oh I’m good with that @BarackObama … put your hat in the race AND WHOOP THIS MFER.”

For now, the ballroom idea is just a concept. But the gilded signs, the self-promotion, and Republicans winking at the idea of a third term have left critics convinced: Trump’s gaudy White House makeover is less about décor — and more about declaring himself permanent resident-in-chief.