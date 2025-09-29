Too Old to Walk? Trump, 79, Breaks Golf Etiquette by Driving Cart Across Putting Green

President Donald Trump’s love for golf is not a secret. He is known to spend any free time he gets on the greens. That’s why when he was spotted breaking a widely respected rule of golf etiquette over the weekend, it surprised many.

Trump was seen driving his golf cart onto the putting green during a round with his granddaughter Kai. However, the 79-year-old president did not appear to be concerned with this breach as he watched Kai putt before he decided to drive across the delicate surface.

Kai Trump, 18, shares the love of golf with her grandfather. She shared quite a few clips of her outing on instagram and captioned them as “Golfing with Grandpa 🫶.”

Among various uploads was a video where Trump could be seen sitting on the golf cart just a distance away.

He can be seen examining his granddaughter’s game. However, another video shows him being distracted and looking away, all the while he is parked on the green.

Trump, an avid golfer, must have known that driving a golf cart on the putting green is one of the major faux pas in the sport. It can damage the smooth and closely mown surface that is very important for the game as players rely on it for accurate putting.

The United States Golf Association explicitly advises players: “Don’t get too close to tees or greens [with carts],” in its “Basics of Course Care Etiquette.”

However, one can safely assume that since Trump was playing at one of his own clubs in Virginia, the rule-breaking may not cause the outcry or invite scrutiny as it would at a public course.

Still, as the president of the country and a golfer, his behaviour is always under scrutiny. His gaming etiquette has reignited the debate over optics.

President Trump has been facing public scrutiny over his health for the past weeks. His inability to walk due to swollen ankles, his veering off the course while walking short distances, and a patch of bruises on his skin have all been causes of concern.

His diagnosis of Chronic Venous Insufficiency, which is a circulatory condition that causes blood to pool in the lower half of the body, could lead to swelling and discomfort. These pictures have now raised the question if Trump is so unwell as to walk on the golf putting greens between shots.

Trump and Kai had also spent much of the weekend together. The grandfather and granddaughter duo were seen attending the Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York, on Friday.

The trip served two purposes for Koi who is looking forward to the professional opportunity to play next year at the University of Miami.

The weekend spent together was also a promotional activity where Koi took a moment to market her new line of merchandise. She could be seen wearing one of her $130 sweatshirts on the south lawn before she took off on Marine One. She has also linked her store to her Instagram post.