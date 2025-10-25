President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, has accidentally opened up a secret the White House has been trying to hide for months. As usual, eagle-eyed followers believe the president’s granddaughter, 18-year-old Kai Trump — daughter of Donald Trump Jr. — may have accidentally revealed the truth behind the president’s mysterious hand injury.
The slip came on Wednesday when Kai shared a new carousel on Instagram, which at first glance seemed like a typical influencer-style post, trendy outfits, glossy selfies, and golf course throwbacks. But fans quickly zoomed in on one particular photo. Tucked among the casual snaps was a photo of Kai and her grandfather celebrating election night at Mar-a-Lago — a picture that’s now raising eyebrows across social media.
In the image, Trump’s right hand appears oddly discolored, with orange-toned makeup or spray tan seemingly caked around his knuckles — possibly to mask purple bruising.
The photo, originally posted in November, went unnoticed at the time. But after months of speculation about Trump’s health, online sleuths believe Kai may have accidentally confirmed what many suspected: that the discoloration and swelling started long before his official White House comeback. Trump himself addressed the bruise back in December 2024 during an interview with TIME, brushing it off with trademark bravado.
“Shaking hands with thousands of people,” he said, claiming it was nothing more than wear and tear from constant rallies and greetings. But fans weren’t buying it, and the image has only reignited questions about what’s really going on behind the scenes. Since then, the hand has almost become a side character in Trump’s comeback tour, spotted during rallies as he pumps his fist in the air, or gripping golf clubs during weekend rounds at his properties.
In July, the White House tried to calm the chatter, releasing a statement from Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, who said the marks were “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use.” Barbabella added that the aspirin was part of a “standard cardiovascular prevention regimen”, calling the bruises “benign and well known.”
Still, insiders are whispering a different story. RadarOnline claims that those close to the president say he’s struggling more physically than he admits, with talk of possible mobility problems and even a future hip replacement on the horizon. The 79-year-old reportedly insists he’s fine, but sources told the outlet his health issues are “far worse than he admits publicly.”
Meanwhile, granddaughter Kai continues to stand by his side, and behind the camera. She’s often seen filming her grandfather on the golf course, and sometimes joining in on the game herself. She’s even taking her golf dreams pro: Kai has committed to the University of Miami, joining the 2026 Hurricanes golf squad.
Trump, of course, owns 17 golf courses around the globe, from the US to Scotland to Dubai, and his Doral resort in Miami is set to host a PGA Tour signature event next season with a jaw-dropping $20 million prize pool. But for now, all eyes are on one thing — that mysterious hand, the makeup meant to hide it, and the granddaughter who may have just blown the cover.