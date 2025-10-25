President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, has accidentally opened up a secret the White House has been trying to hide for months. As usual, sharp eyes people think that the President's daughter, who is just 18-year-old and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., have mistakenly disclosed something that has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, which concerns the president’s mysterious hand injury. The slip came on Wednesday when Kai shared a new carousel on Instagram, which at first glance seemed like a typical influencer-style post, trendy outfits, glossy selfies, and golf course throwbacks. But fans quickly zoomed in on one particular photo. Buried among the casual snaps was a picture of Kai and her grandfather celebrating election night at Mar-a-Lago, a moment that’s now raising eyebrows across social media. In the image, Trump’s right hand is clearly visible… and it looks strangely discolored, with orange-toned makeup or spray tan caked around his knuckles, seemingly to cover up purple bruising. The photo, originally posted in November, went unnoticed at the time. But after months of speculation about Trump’s health, online sleuths believe Kai may have accidentally confirmed what many suspected: that the discoloration and swelling started long before his official White House comeback. Trump himself addressed the bruise back in December 2024 during an interview with TIME, brushing it off with trademark bravado. “Shaking hands with thousands of people,” he said, claiming it was nothing more than wear and tear from constant rallies and greetings. But fans weren’t buying it, and the image has only reignited questions about what’s really going on behind the scenes. Since then, the hand has almost become a side character in Trump’s comeback tour, spotted during rallies as he pumps his fist in the air, or gripping golf clubs during weekend rounds at his properties. In July, the White House tried to calm the chatter, releasing a statement from Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, who said the marks were “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use.” Barbabella added that the aspirin was part of a “standard cardiovascular prevention regimen”, calling the bruises “benign and well known.” Still, insiders are whispering a different story. RadarOnline claims that those close to the president say he’s struggling more physically than he admits, with talk of possible mobility problems and even a future hip replacement on the horizon. The 79-year-old reportedly insists he’s fine, but sources told the outlet his health issues are “far worse than he admits publicly.” Meanwhile, granddaughter Kai continues to stand by his side, and behind the camera. She’s often seen filming her grandfather on the golf course, and sometimes joining in on the game herself. She’s even taking her golf dreams pro: Kai has committed to the University of Miami, joining the 2026 Hurricanes golf squad. Trump, of course, owns 17 golf courses around the globe, from the US to Scotland to Dubai, and his Doral resort in Miami is set to host a PGA Tour signature event next season with a jaw-dropping $20 million prize pool. But for now, all eyes are on one thing: that mysterious hand, the makeup that tried to hide it, and the granddaughter who might’ve just blown the cover | Image via X/PaulleyTicks