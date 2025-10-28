Donald Trump Awkwardly Guided by Japanese PM in Viral Video — Netizens Go Wild with ‘Grandpa’ Jokes

Donald Trump is currently visiting Asia, and as a part of his tour, he stopped in Japan, where his welcome ceremony is going viral because of its chaotic and awkward nature. As Trump was welcomed at the Akasaka Palace by Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, he seemed rather lost, and it looked like he had no idea what his next move would be.

As a part of the welcome ceremony, Takaichi led Trump around the room in circles. Initially, they stood on the podium, where Trump was seen to have his eyes closed. Then, after the circling of the room was done, they came back up on the podium. While this sounds like a simple enough task, Trump did not look like he knew what was happening and seemed to be confused about his next move throughout the process.

Trump’s behavior naturally caught the attention of netizens who started posting their thoughts on social media. Taking to X, one user posted, “That was so chaotic.” Another one added, “Like when roomba hits a wall.” A third user chimed in, saying, “Let’s get you to bed grandpa.”

It should be noted here that Trump is meeting Takaichi for the first time, who is the first female President of Japan and is also a conservative. The US President had previously praised her, saying that she is a “highly respected person of great wisdom and strength.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were also present with Trump during the meeting.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was also part of the U.S. delegation, and she said to Takaichi , “Congratulations, we’re so excited for you.” While Trump and Takaichi will be having future meetings together, what grabbed eyeballs during this meeting was Trump’s obvious confusion, which circled back to the health concerns that have been swirling around him for a while now.

Both medical experts and Trump’s political opponents have pointed out that the President has been consistently showing signs of cognitive decline. Trump’s bizarre social media rants have gone up a notch during the last few months, which also hints at his mental condition.

Moreover, a former aide of Trump recently pointed out that perhaps it’s the President’s health that is compelling him to move on with The White House renovation at such a great speed as he wants something that would keep him in the public memory when he is gone.

The White House or people in Trump’s administration, however, have not mentioned any health concerns regarding the President and have maintained that Trump is doing well. Trump himself has also made confident comments about his health and has not paid much heed to the medical experts’ words.

Besides the awkward welcome ceremony, Trump’s meeting with Takaichi was full of praise and mutual admiration, as the Japanese Prime Minister brought up former PM and her mentor Abe. She said, “As a matter of fact, Prime Minister Abe often told me about your dynamic diplomacy.”

In response, Trump said, “I want to thank you very much and I want to congratulate you.” He further added, “Anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there. You’re going to do a fantastic job, and we’re going to have a fantastic relationship.

While the two leaders admired and praised each other, the internet mostly buzzed with concerns about the US President’s health. With Trump’s video, which grabbed his confusion at the welcome ceremony going viral, comments from the President himself or his administration are awaited.