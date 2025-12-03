The Real Reason Behind Clash with Melania – Donald Trump Tells It Like It Is – “I Wouldn’t Say My Wife Is Thrilled”

President Donald Trump never skips a chance to talk about the whopping 300$ White House Ballroom, which has been the fulcrum of many controversies. During a recent media interaction, Trump revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump often clash about the Ballroom construction noise. “Every time I hear them, I love the sound,” Trump said. He added, “I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled.”

HILARIOUS: President Trump on First Lady Melania Trump hearing construction at the White House for the new ballroom: “I love the sound. I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled. She hears piledrivers in the background, all day, all night…. ‘Darling, could you turn off the… pic.twitter.com/cd2PceHcBD — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 2, 2025

Trump mentioned that Melania often complains about noise. “She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night,” he said.

Defending the renovation project as the “finest ballroom ever built,” Trump added, “They go till 12 o’clock in the morning ‒ day, night, piledrivers. ‘Darling, could you turn off the piledrivers?’ Sorry, darling. That’s progress. But no, we’re doing great. I think it’s going to be the finest ballroom ever built.”

After the East Wing of the White House was demolished, several news reports had claimed that Melania “privately raised concerns” about the same. Melania was largely absent from her FLOTUS duties at the White House this year, and the Internet remembered that. “She doesn’t even live there,” a netizen noted. “Not sure how she hears that when she’s never there,” another pointed out.

Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section. “She can’t hear it all the way from New York,” a netizen wrote, alleging that Melania doesn’t live at the White House anymore. Another X user flagged, “She doesn’t even live there full-time.” Another one wrote schooling Trump, “He had no right to tear down the East Wing.”

In an interview last month, Trump was asked, “There was a report that Melania didn’t love this idea. Is that true?” To this, the President replied, “She loved her little tiny office. You know what? She is very smart. In about one day, she… if you would ask her now, she says it’s great.”

Trump added during the interview last month, “I could have built the ballroom around it, but it would not have been – we are building one of the greatest balls in the world.”

Ingraham asks Trump about destroying the East Wing to build his ballroom: “There was a report that Melania didn’t love this idea. Is that true?” Trump: “Well, she loved her little tiny office in there…If you were to ask her now, she says, ‘It’s great.'” pic.twitter.com/EK9BoXPc2i — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 11, 2025

Melania has never publicly addressed the topic of East Wing demolition. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report, an anonymous administration insider claimed that FLOTUS had privately raised concerns.

An excerpt from The Wall Street Journal report read, “Everyone, it seems, has an opinion about the project, even first lady Melania Trump, who privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials.”

Meanwhile, the White House Public Tours will resume this month (December), the Office of the First Lady announced in a statement earlier. Melania’s Christmas decorations, themed ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is,’ headline the tours. The tour will now have an “updated route” for the guests.

The White House decorations this year feature 51 Christmas trees and 2,000 strands of lights, and a gingerbread White House built out of 120 pounds of gingerbread. Sharing a sneak peek of the Christmas decorations on social media earlier this week, Melania Trump wrote, “This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities.”

In terms of work, Melania awaits the release of her eponymous documentary. She also announced her new production company, Muse Films.