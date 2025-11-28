Melania Trump Announces New Venture, Gets Trolled for First Project – “You’re Definitely a Trump”

You have met Melania Trump, the model, the First Lady. Now it’s time to meet Melania Trump, the film producer. Melania, who is gearing up for the release of her eponymous documentary, announced that she has her own production company, ‘Muse Films’, which is backing the film.

Melania Trump, on her official X handle, made the big announcement about her new venture, and she wrote, “PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS. My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026.”

PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS

My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/JgdG1vnOrC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 28, 2025

The Internet had a lot of thoughts on Melania Trump’s latest venture. Sharing their thoughts, an X user wrote, “If you had to start your own production company to get your own movie, chances are, it’s not a good movie.” Another one added, “I don’t really care.”

The idea of Melania creating a production house to make a movie about herself did not sit well with a section of the Internet. “I have a new production company! Now watch the only thing we’ve produced! A film about me,” an X user commented.

Melania Trump’s X post was flooded with more remarks such as “You made your life a movie” and “She started a production company so she can make a movie about herself?”

Similar thoughts echoed throughout the string of comments on Melania’s post. One of the remarks read, “Your first movie is a movie about yourself. You’re definitely a Trump.” Another one added, “I created my own production company to produce a movie about me, name “me.” Hmmm…”

Here’s what another netizen wrote on X, “No, I’m sorry. That intro is horrible. You need a better intro to represent Muse Films.” Another added to the conversation, adding, “You created your own film, and to create your own film, you created your own production.”

The IMDb synopsis of Melania’s eponymous documentary describes it as “an intimate chronicle that offers a rare glimpse into the life of Melania Trump, exploring her role as First Lady and her relationship with the President.”

🚨 BREAKING: First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary, titled “MELANIA,” will be released exclusively in theaters on January 30, 2026 in the U.S. and select territories overseas, Amazon MGM Studios announced. The feature film follows the First Lady in the 20 days leading up to… pic.twitter.com/7SORPqT4Hm — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 9, 2025

Several reports have claimed that Melania will be getting $40 million from Amazon for the licensing rights of the movie. In an interview with Fox News, after her ‘Patriot of the Year’ award win, earlier this month, Melania Trump spilled the beans on what to expect from the film that will be released in January next year.

“What does the world wants [sic] to know about becoming America’s first lady? The idea came to me shortly after the presidential election. A first-of-its-kind capturing the 20 days of my life before the inauguration,” Melania Trump told Fox News about the film that she is also producing.

Melania, who has a reputation for being secretive, gave people a sneak peek into her life through her first-ever book, also titled “Melania.”

Melania stepped into the showbiz world back in the 90s. A Slovenian model, she began her career in New York in the Nineties. Melania and then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump’s love story began at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998.