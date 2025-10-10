First Lady Melania Trump is multi-talented, and she has just proven it! The former model, who’s known for grace, love for children, and designer outfits, has established her image as a lady who likes to keep most parts of her life private. As someone who’s married to one of the most popular global figures in the world, she has handled herself with maturity and a lot of patience.

It’s not easy when thousands of media houses, PR teams, and brands scrutinize an individual’s life and keep an eye on their every move! From what they (the Trump family) eat to where they go, it’s complete surveillance. However, despite that, Melania’s personal struggles have seldom been mentioned. The world sees her as an inconsequential First Lady who has been notably absent from several of Trump’s official events, but her identity is more than that.

She’s a mother, a philanthropist who stands firm for what she believes in. Therefore, Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced the release date for its highly anticipated documentary, Melania, a film that promises to offer a closer look at Melania Trump’s extraordinary legacy.

🚨 BREAKING: First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary, titled “MELANIA,” will be released exclusively in theaters on January 30, 2026 in the U.S. and select territories overseas, Amazon MGM Studios announced. The feature film follows the First Lady in the 20 days leading up to… pic.twitter.com/7SORPqT4Hm — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 9, 2025

The documentary is set to hit theatres exclusively on January 30, 2026. The film explores Melania Trump’s role as the wife of President Trump, the challenges she faced in the spotlight, her thoughts on the life she lives in the White House surrounded by public opinions and minimal privacy, and so on.

Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the rights to the documentary, which happens to be a significant investment for a non-fiction film. Directed by Brett Ratner, Melania Trump has reportedly produced the documentary. ( via The Irish Star).

This film will be Ratner’s first major project since 2017, after he found himself in some legal trouble due to misconduct. Despite denying the claims, Ratner faced a career hiatus when Warner Bros. cut ties with him. His past work includes films such as Tower Heist, Red Dragon, and Money Talks.

The documentary will have both a theatrical and streaming releases, according to the media house. The film promises viewers exclusive footage of critical meetings, private conversations, and moments, as well as the first 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, which was a highly publicized event.

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the release date for its upcoming documentary “Melania,” which offers a behind-the-scenes look at President Donald Trump’s return to the White House earlier this year, as told from the perspective of his wife, Melania Trump. https://t.co/rOArDS458A pic.twitter.com/tIPY5pVV8z — The Epoch Times UK (@ukepochtimes) October 10, 2025

While she announced the documentary earlier this year, Melania also released her first-ever book, Melania, which includes personal anecdotes from her life along with previously unseen photographs. The memoir has been at the top of the New York Times best-selling list since its release.

In addition to the feature documentary, Amazon MGM is also producing a three-part docuseries that will follow Melania Trump as she travels between Trump Tower in New York, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, and Washington, D.C., during Donald Trump’s 2024 return to the presidency.

What’s even better? Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is said to have maintained a long-standing relationship with the Trumps, having attended Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration in Washington, D.C.