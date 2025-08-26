She Tried AI for Her Memoir – Now Melania Trump Wants Every Student in America to Join Her Tech Challenge

First Lady Melania Trump has finally found her calling in this new administration. After months staying away from the president and the white house, Melania has now stepped into a new leadership role in the Trump administration.

She is taking charge of the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge. It is an initiative designed to inspire students to use artificial intelligence in everyday life and to solve real-world problems.

Melania had recently released her memoir as an AI-narrated audiobook a few months back. On the heels of that release, she is now stepping into the AI world again. She had said that working with AI to narrate her audiobook had sparked her interest in this new leg of technology.

Melania released her autobiography, Melania, as an audiobook in May. The book was narrated in a voice version created entirely by AI. She has called this a glimpse into the future of publishing and has promoted it as such.

A NEW ERA IN PUBLISHING

I am honored to bring you Melania – The AI Audiobook – narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice. Let the future of publishing begin. Exclusively: https://t.co/xIfkkmL4YC pic.twitter.com/ab4Qb43AOC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 22, 2025

She said that this project gave her a new perception of AI and she learnt to appreciate the promise and risks of artificial intelligence. That experience seems to have motivated her decision to take on the White House initiative.

“Creating my AI audiobook opened my eyes to the countless opportunities and challenges this new technology brings to society,” she said while announcing the challenge. “Just as America once led the world in aviation and space, we must lead in the age of AI.”

The challenge is structured as a national competition. It is for students ranging from kindergarten to college. Participants will have to design AI-powered projects in different areas such as public safety, personalized learning, and healthier meal planning.

First lady Melania Trump will head effort to teach next generation about AI https://t.co/MGj4tXwf2r pic.twitter.com/QkvpSUIjZQ — NY Post Opinion (@NYPostOpinion) August 25, 2025

Winners will receive prizes of up to $10,000. All the finalists will be invited to showcase their work at an event hosted at the White House.

The initiative aims to create early engagement with technology so students get the encouragement to experiment with AI tools. They also want to bring to light its potential to improve everyday life.

There are many people who are supporting this new initiative by the First Lady. They claim that it could help close gaps in access to emerging technologies by reaching schools in underserved communities.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has just signed Melania Trump’s TAKE IT DOWN Act into law He even had Melania sign it too. The bill requires big tech platforms to delete revenge p*rn within 48 hours, and requires JAIL TIME for perpetrators. Many children around the country have… pic.twitter.com/E8CjWohNmO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 19, 2025

Melania Trump has been consistent about her views on AI and has been addressing both the possibilities and dangers of AI. Earlier this year, she backed the Take It Down Act. It is a legislation targeting the spread of non-cons-nsual deepfake images online.

She has also spoken about the addictive qualities of technology for children. She has referred to platforms and apps as “digital candy.”

Her approach indicates a mix of optimism and caution. She has been advocating for AI innovation while also pressing for safeguards against abuse.

BE BEST:

“I am here with you today with a common goal – to protect our youth from online harm. The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families, and communities.”

First Lady Melania Trump

Be Best Roundtable on… pic.twitter.com/UCETDXELY8 — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 3, 2025

Advocates have welcomed the idea of exposing students to artificial intelligence at an early age. However, they also remain skeptical whether the program can meaningfully address the ethical, social, and economic concerns tied to the technology.

Still, her leadership of the Presidential AI Challenge marks a notable break from tradition. It also places her in the center of a national conversation about the future of technology, education, and regulation.