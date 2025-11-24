Melania Trump’s Christmas Prep Video Eclipsed by Fox News’ Bizarre Editing

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House. Melania Trump, who is busy with her First Lady duties, welcomed the official 2025 White House Christmas tree on Monday and she did it in her signature style. She was dressed in an off-white ensemble, matching stilettoes, and burgundy gloves.

Melania has been curating all the Christmas decorations at the White House this year as her husband, Donald Trump’s second term in January this year (more on that later). Melania was seen thanking the workers who delivered the White House Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas,” Melania said, greeting them.

.@FLOTUS thanks the workers delivering the White House Christmas Tree: “Merry Christmas!” pic.twitter.com/emtNVFvxCE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2025

The video of Melania Trump greeting the paparazzi and the lady headlining the horse-drawn carriage was originally shared by The White House. Melania paused for a photo-op session with the colossal tree. However, that moment was eclipsed by an awkward editing bit by Fox News.

As Fox News broadcast Melania Trump’s Christmas prep moment live, the clip opened with a blurred camera. Another segment of the video featured a reporter pushing away another photographer stationed at the White House.

FOX NEWS ALERT: First Lady Melania Trump welcomes the 2025 White House Christmas Tree. pic.twitter.com/FPcRsPfT7g — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 24, 2025

Fox News, which has quite a bit of reputation as a pro-Trump network, recently awarded Melania Trump the ‘Patriot of the Year.’ The network received major flak for the award as Melania has been largely MIA from the White House and her First Lady duties.

Meanwhile, netizens had a lot of thoughts. “Glad it has Christmas Tree written on the carriage. Wouldn’t have known otherwise,” a user wrote. “Are we paying for this show?” commented a second. A third one wrote, jokingly, “Me when my accountant asks if I approve of my tax return.”

Some X users took a swipe at Donald and Melania Trump’s love for all things gold. In case you missed it, all the recent White House architectural tweaks have been all about golden additions. “You’d think it would be gold-plated this year,” the comment read. Others referred to the demolished East Wing of the White House, which housed Melania’s office and staff. “I guess she is happy this year because she will not have to decorate the East Wing,” read a comment.

Melania Trump has actively been sharing glimpses of her Christmas décor prep at the White House this year on social media. Just a few months ago, she shared a sneak peek of the décor, which was full of gold and white shades. The decorations lacked the Christmas-special green foliage and red hues, for which she was trolled. “Gaudy gold” is how a section of the Internet summed up Melania’s early Christmas décor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Office of the First Lady (@firstladyoffice)

Meanwhile, in an update released by the Office of the First Lady earlier this year, it was revealed that the White House Public Tours will be resuming in December this year, and it will feature Melania’s Christmas decorations on the State Floor.

“In celebration of the holiday season, all December tours will feature the White House Christmas decorations on the State Floor. The decorations in each room will be thoughtfully designed and curated under the direction of First Lady Melania Trump. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the beloved annual tradition that transforms the White House into a festive reflection of the spirit, warmth, faith, and hope of the holiday season,” an excerpt from the statement released by FLOTUS read.