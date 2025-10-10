“Gaudy Gold” – Melania Trump’s Early Christmas Décor at The White House Triggers Backlash

Is it December already? It’s only October, and it seems like First Lady Melania Trump got an early Christmas memo. Melania teased her Instagram followers with a glimpse of the Christmas décor at the White House. “Christmas meeting in the White House,” she captioned the post.

This year will mark Melania’s first Christmas at the White House since her husband Donald Trump’s was re-elected as the President of the United States. Trump’s second term began in January this year.

Coming back to Melania’s décor, it is anything but conventional. The décor is replete with shades of warm gold and a dash of bling. The signature green foliage and red hues are noticeably missing from the decorations. Melania makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the clip as she places a Christmas ornament on a white platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Office of the First Lady (@firstladyoffice)

The Internet, as always, had a lot of opinions. While some users liked the golden touch, others were not very impressed with the offbeat choice of gold and silver. “Gold? Shocker,” commented a user. “So unsophisticated with your gaudy gold,” added a second. “Here comes more cheap gold,” another user wrote.

Some netizens took it upon themselves to remind the FLOTUS that it’s just October and that there is still time to Christmas. “What about New Year’s Eve? Better get started. 2 months and Xmas is over,” wrote an Instagram user. Here’s what another user had to say, “In October? Surely Halloween decor would’ve been better, right?”

Let’s just say, many netizens complained about the Christmas décor teaser being uploaded way too soon. “Too early IMO. We’re going to be decorating for Christmas while eating Thanksgiving dinner dressed in a Halloween costume,” read a remark. “Christmas? It’s not even Halloween? Tho, and this white house is full of horror,” similar thoughts resurfaced in this comment.

Also appearing in the comments section were remarks from users criticizing Melania for posting amid ongoing wars and the government shutdown back home. “Sorry, It’s October and so many wars in the world,” read this comment. Inputs from a fellow Instagram user, “It doesn’t matter because nobody is going to be able to afford Christmas anyway.” More remarks such as “what a bizarre video,” “Get a life much bigger things going on” and “Not this again” flooded the First Lady’s Instagram post.

This isn’t the first time that Melania has received flak for her Christmas decorations. Back in 2017, she shared a clip from the Winter Wonderland-themed festivities at the White House, which the Internet wasn’t particularly a fan of. She was also trolled for the Christmas ornaments post that she shared earlier this year.

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) November 27, 2017

The First Lady often finds herself on the receiving end of brutal trolling from netizens. Recently, she attended a dinner with her husband, Donald Trump, hosted by Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha. Once the pictures from the dinner went viral, Melania was called “overdressed” by the Internet and was also trolled for coming across as tone-deaf, for attending dinners amid the current government shutdown and federal layoffs taking place in the US.

Melania’s career began as a model in New York in the Nineties. The Slovenian met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998 and they started dating shortly after. The couple got married on January 22, 2005. Melania became a U.S. citizen in 2006. The two welcomed their son Barron William Trump in 2006.