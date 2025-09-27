Melania Trump’s $90 Christmas Ornaments Called “Haunting” and “Overpriced” by Fans

Melania Trump has stirred up controversy again, this time over her pricey Christmas ornaments. She does not seem to catch a break when there’s something Christmas related. She is earning her Christmas Grinch reputation.

This year she has dropped a six-piece Christmas ornament line to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. The collection has the American flag, the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and Mount Rushmore.

The collection was not welcomed well due to the high price of $75 to $90, as these are quite generic designs. Despite being handcrafted and coming with Melania Trump’s signature, the price is still not justified.

One person called her to bring an affordable version of these so they could buy them. Another one was not even impressed with the design, calling it “God awful ugly.” The third one who wanted to support FLOTUS added, “Melania is beautiful, but the ornaments, not so much.”

The look of the ornaments isn’t too bad, but they are expensive, and people won’t be ready to pay for them. The collection has a limited edition, which is $90 American Star. Many say it looks nearly identical to her 2022 collection, just repainted.

One person commented, “Imagine the outcry if Michelle [Obama] or Jill [Biden] did this.” So far there’s no mention of profits going to any charity either. This isn’t the first time Melania has come under fire for her Christmas decor. People termed her crimson trees in the White House as haunting and eerie.

They were giving dystopian vibes as the natural color of the trees in green and red just looked like it was dipped in blood. However, the White House tried to defend her color choices, saying it’s the color of bravery and valor.

Netizens were not convinced, and this ended up being a part of several memes and what not to do for Christmas decor. Each year during the presidency, Melania has tried to bring her version of decor and festivities despite the backlash.

One time, she was so frustrated with the preparation, and her audio went viral, saying, “I’m working my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that, you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right? Correct?”

This year, she had also asked volunteers for performances during the festive week, even though that didn’t go well with so many rules and regulations for the volunteers. Many applications have been poured in to be a part of the celebration.