Melania Trump Faces Backlash Over Christmas Ornaments Collection – Upset Fans Say, “Always Trying to …”

Melania Trump has just unveiled the 2025 Christmas ornaments collection for the upcoming festive season. The first lady called it the ‘Celebrating America’ ornament line that’s available on her website, which is a limited edition ornament collection, specially handcrafted.

However, the price of the collection is on the high end, with the ornaments ranging from $75 to $90. People are slamming the high price of the ornaments, as they are not affordable for many. The collection is supposed to celebrate Christmas as well as the country’s 250th anniversary.

The ornament collection has decorations such as Mount Rushmore, the American Flag, the Star-Spangled USA, the Empire State Building, and the Statue of Liberty. Moreover, Melania Trump’s signature is also engraved on these.

There’s also a special 3D animated digital collection along with the purchase. It looks like handmade ornaments and Melania Trump’s Signature price has been added to simple ornaments. Many people say ornaments are beautiful, but at the same time, they are not affordable.

They have urged her to release an affordable range so everyone can get these ornaments. One user commented, “The typical Trump family and Melania are always trying to make a buck from the American people.” Even last year, Melania was ridiculed for her 2024 ornament collection.

This isn’t the first time Melania has been under fire for Christmas decorations. Her crimson Christmas trees received backlash as they were so jarring and looked more like Halloween decorations. The red trees were giving dystopian vibes with blood-soaked ornaments.

Dr Toby Israel, a pioneer of design psychology weighed in and stated, “So, for example, we have a green Christmas tree, that’s about nature – and the best that nature has to offer,” whereas with these towering red plants: “I’m not going to recognize that is a tree, [as] something that connects us to the universe.”

He further added, “The red trees also “have the association of not just being different, but blood or rage, shock.” One of her Christmas decorations was Balsam fir trees decorated with icicles, which many people thought to be cold and eerie.

For the red Christmas decor, her office defended her saying the color symbolized valor and bravery, which people named murder trees. It also ended up in several memes and being called un-American.

Another one of Melania’s controversies was her take around Christmas where she felt her efforts were not appreciated while she was decorating the White House for Christmas. An audio of her saying, “You know, who gives a [expletive language] about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

Looks like no matter what Melania Trump does for Christmas, it always seems to backfire for different reasons.