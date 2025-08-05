Melania Trump’s Christmas Invite Turns Into a Goldmine for Online Mockery—Trolls Plot the Ultimate Ghosting Move

As Donald Trump is busy imposing strict tariffs on countries around the world and taking credit for stopping as many as six wars this year, his wife, Melania Trump, has stepped up to fulfill her duties as First Lady. On Monday, August 4, the White House released a press note announcing that Melania is now inviting applications for the White House Christmas performers.

As part of the tradition, every year, the President and the First Lady welcome volunteers to help celebrate the holiday season at the White House. Citizens from every US state and territory are invited to volunteer for the decorations at the White House or showcase their talent as performers at the holiday open houses.

The applications for the 2025 Christmas Season opened on Monday (August 4), and the deadline to send applications is Friday, September 5, at 5 pm ET. Those interested as volunteers and performers will be notified about their selection by Monday, October 13, 2025. After the selection, applicants will have to provide additional personal information for a background check.

However, the White House also clarified that the selected volunteers will have to arrange for their travel, accommodations, and personal expenses. For those interested in volunteering for decoration must apply individually, as group applications won’t be accepted. Also, participants must be at least 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, for the performer application, Melania is inviting school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers to perform at the open houses in December.

Melania’s initiative ahead of the holiday season has invited heavy trolling on the internet. Taking a dig at her, Malcolm Ferguson of The New Republic said, “Now we’re not saying that you should apply, get selected, and then not show up on the date of the actual performance … but if you wanted to, it would be pretty easy.”

Even the social media post on the official X handle of the FLOTUS is flooded with negative reactions. An X user, in his subtle dig, asked, “Did flotus in the first term say “f-ck this christmas shit ” on a hot mic?”

The comment refers to the leaked recording from 2018 in which Melania was heard expressing her frustration about Christmas decorations. The audio was released by First Lady’s ex-friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. Melania was heard saying: “I’m working my a– off at the Christmas stuff. Who gives a f–k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

“She needs the Volunteers so she doesn’t have to think about Christmas,” another person took a dig.

Someone wrote, “Please keep it 18+. The administration doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to protecting minors…”

Please keep it 18+ The administration doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to protecting minors… — Kinzua Wolfslayer (@KinzuaW) August 4, 2025

Melania’s Christmas preps have always drawn criticism. During Trump’s first term, she made an unconventional choice of white branches rather than classic Christmas trees in 2017. The backlash was imminent. The following year, she opted for crimson-colored trees, which were compared to blood-soaked decorations.

This You ???

I REMEMBER 🤬 pic.twitter.com/64zcCP2eUA — Rick🇨🇦 Leaf Fan 4 Life 🇨🇦 (@leafs4life59) August 4, 2025

As criticism against Melania grew, Donald Trump didn’t let it slide. During a 2021 appearance at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, he expressed that Melania remains hurt by the negative comments of people. He said, “She would make the most beautiful Christmas decorations. And I remember she made these magnificent red trees, and the media said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said, ‘Honey, next time, try white.'”

“She made magnificent, remember, the most beautiful you’ve ever seen, white trees? And they said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said the next time, let’s do it more traditional. Let’s go with green. We went with beautiful green trees, and they said: ‘Why wouldn’t you make them white like they used to be?’ But I’ll tell you what, she’s loved all over, and she’s got a tremendous heart,” he continued.

Now, Melania Trump is back doing the one thing she probably doesn’t enjoy much, as she knows that she can’t really escape trolling. However, she is still fulfilling her duties as First Lady with the hope that things go smoothly.