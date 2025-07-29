Donald Trump Declares Himself Global Peacemaker— Claims to Have Stopped ‘Six Major Wars’ This Year

Donald Trump loves to boast about his self-proclaimed political achievements wherever he goes. As we know, 2025 has been a year of destruction, agony, and uncertainty. From the Air India plane crash in India on June 12, 2025, to the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, several accidents, and a few near-death natural calamities, people are tired, scared, and urging the government to ensure better safety measures.

However, do you know what Trump is doing? He is taking credit! No, not bank credits, but credits for ending wars. Speaking to reporters on Monday (July 28), Trump echoed that sentiment, claiming his efforts had averted multiple international conflicts. “We have many ceasefires going on,” he said. “If I weren’t around, you’d have right now six major wars going on. India would be fighting with Pakistan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom)

As per a report, he continued, referencing recent negotiations and said, “Just yesterday, with two nations we’re trading with, I told them — no trade deal unless you settle your differences. And we got it settled in 24 hours.” Moreover, the President also cited the Serbia-Kosovo situation as another hotspot he helped calm, highlighting India and Pakistan tensions as the most significant due to their nuclear capabilities. “That was a very big one,” he emphasised.

Back in June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Blue Room in the White House for the first time and met Trump; he handed the 79-year-old a printed copy of the nomination letter addressed to the Nobel Peace Prize committee.” This letter nominates you for the Peace Prize, which you truly deserve. You should receive it,” Netanyahu told Trump as he passed the letter across the table.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also backed Donald Trump’s nomination, citing his efforts to de-escalate rising military tensions between India and Pakistan after India attacked the rival country under Operation Sindoor as a response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, where 26 innocent civilians were killed.

However, India claimed that they do not want any third party to mediate the conflict and settled the tensions with a ceasefire. During a recent visit to the UK, Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland and credited British support for some of his diplomatic achievements. “We get help from the UK. The Prime Minister’s help. I call up the PM and all of a sudden he’s able to do things,” Trump said. “Nobody’s ever done what we’ve done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast)

Could the republican candidate really win the Nobel Prize? Against the odds, Trump is the president for the second time, and with his rising popularity and online relevance, the results are in his favour. Yet, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a politician from Norway, disagrees and says it’ll be tough for him to win.

Considering the administration’s recent tariff policies and ruthless immigration strategies, which received a lot of negative reviews, the chances are unclear. Till now, four presidents have won the Nobel Prize, including Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Theodore Roosevelt, and Woodrow Wilson. So could Mr. Popular be the fifth one?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom)

While Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also weighed in, backing her boss’s wish, she pointed to a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, which had recently ended a deadly conflict that killed at least 35 and displaced over 270,000 people.

President Trump made this happen. Give him the Nobel Peace Prize! pic.twitter.com/J2mdshm5ho — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavift) July 29, 2025

Sharing an article about the development, she tweeted: “President Trump made this happen. Give him the Nobel Peace Prize.” Therefore, even though Trump always says ” i deserve it,” do the majority of Americans feel the same too? Drop in your thoughts in the comment section below!