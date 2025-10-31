Melania Trump’s Christmas Décor and New Route Highlight White House Holiday Tours After East Wing Demolition

Melania Trump is busy with her First Lady duties. After sharing a sneak peek of this year’s Christmas décor at the White House, Office of the First Lady shared an update that the White House Public Tours are slated to reopen in December this year. The public tours were initially paused due to the construction of the new controversial ballroom at the White House.

The Office of the First Lady released a statement announcing the update. However, there was no mention of the demolished East Wing of the White House, which housed Melania Trump’s office and staff. The closest they got to mentioning any architectural change was about an “updated route” for the guests.

The statement from the Office of the First Lady read, “The White House will reopen its doors for public tours on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, with an updated route offering guests the opportunity to experience the history and beauty of the People’s House.”

This year will mark Melania’s first Christmas at the White House since her husband, Donald Trump, was re-elected as the President of the United States. Melania has been curating all the Christmas decorations at the White House this year as her husband Donald Trump’s second term began in January this year.

The FLOTUS office’s statement further read, “In celebration of the holiday season, all December tours will feature the White House Christmas decorations on the State Floor. The decorations in each room will be thoughtfully designed and curated under the direction of First Lady Melania Trump. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the beloved annual tradition that transforms the White House into a festive reflection of the spirit, warmth, faith, and hope of the holiday season.”

Last month, Melania Trump teased her social media followers with a glimpse of early Christmas décor at the White House. The décor was filled with shades of warm gold and a dash of bling. The signature green foliage and red hues were noticeably missing from the decorations. Melania also made a blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it appearance in the clip as she placed a Christmas ornament on a white platform.

Meanwhile, Halloween festivities kicked off at the White House. On Halloween, Melania and Donald Trump handed out candies to kids in costumes, photos from which are going viral. Melania Trump was also actively sharing photos of the Halloween décor at the White House this year, which was largely eclipsed by remarks from X users complaining about the East Wing being MIA, the government shutdown, taxpayer’s money being used, and the SNAP funds absence.

In the wake of the controversial Ballroom construction (as a part of which the East Wing has been demolished), a recent report by The Wall Street Journal cites anonymous administration insiders who claim that Melania raised concerns about the East Wing demolition. The East Wing houses Melania Trump’s office, the staff, as well as the visitor’s entrance to the office.

“Everyone, it seems, has an opinion about the project, even first lady Melania Trump, who privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials,” an excerpt from the report stated.

Contrary to what was proposed earlier that only partial renovation would take place for Donald Trump’s dream project— the demolition of the East Wing, the $ 300 million renovation of the Ballroom, and the debates about taxpayers’ money being used for the same- have been topics of concern for a while now.

Melania, a Slovenian model, began her career in New York in the Nineties. She met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998 and they started dating shortly after. The two got married on January 22, 2005. She became a US citizen in 2006. The couple welcomed their son Barron William Trump in 2006.