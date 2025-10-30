“We’ve Been Tricked” – Donald and Melania Trump’s Halloween Moment Sparks Backlash Over East Wing Demolition and SNAP Cuts

Donald Trump made it to Washington just in time for Halloween. The US President, who was busy with his Asia diplomatic tour all week, was filmed handing out candy to children along with his wife, Melania Trump. The White House documented Donald and Melania’s Halloween moment this year and captioned it, “President Trump and the First Lady Participate in Halloween at The White House.”

The only thing quicker than Donald and Melania Trump’s Halloween celebrations (there’s still a day to Halloween) were the comments from X users. “He doesn’t even follow the rules for Halloween! It’s tomorrow, old man,” read a comment on the post.

The subjects of commentary on Donald Trump and Melania’s early Halloween celebrations veered from the East Wing demolition to no SNAP fund references. “Perfect holiday for Washington. Everyone’s already been tricked, just waiting for the treat,” a user wrote. “Trick and treat are ‘look no East wing’ and ‘look no SNAP funds’,” added a second. Similar thoughts echoed in another remark that read, “Where did the money for that come from? Maybe from the emergency snap benefits.”

Some even decided to address the rising cost of living and the layoffs through Trump and Melania’s Halloween celebration post. “Must be nice to afford to give out candy for Halloween. With the cost of living being so high, my wages don’t allow it in my budget. And I never received any government assistance, to allow that also.” Echoing the same sentiment, another user left a comment that read, “While Americans go hungry. We all got tricked by Trump.”

Meanwhile, the White House has been actively sharing memes about Halloween, none of which seemed to have garnered a fanbase. The latest one is a carved pumpkin picture that has the text “30 days of Democrat shutdown” printed on it. Accompanying the X post was the caption, “Democrats are giving treats to illegal aliens, while the American people endure the horrors.”

A little context for those who require one. Donald Trump has been blaming the Democrats for the government shutdown, calling it “their shutdown.” He has repeatedly claimed that “the Democrats are causing the loss of a lot of jobs with their, uh, it’s a shutdown, it’s their shutdown, not our shutdown, it’s their shutdown.”

A section of the Internet flagged the White House meme as distasteful, given the backdrop of mass federal layoffs, a crippling healthcare system being a result of the government shutdown, affecting the common man.

A furious X user commented on White House’s post, “Nothing says ‘leadership’ like turning a government failure into a Halloween poster.” A second comment read, “Republicans have a majority in the Senate. They can end the shutdown today. Just do it and stop playing blame games.”

More trick-treat wordplay flooded the comments section of the X post shared by the White House. “Funny how feeding hungry people is a ‘treat’ now. What do you call billion-dollar tax breaks for corporations then, a trick?” asked a netizen.

This year, the Halloween décor at the White House features foliage-heavy hangings in the shades of orange and brown. The White House entrance flaunts a colossal ‘Halloween 2025’ banner, while the staircase has been adorned with way too many pumpkins. This year will mark Melania’s first Halloween at the White House since her husband, Donald Trump, was re-elected as the President of the United States. Trump’s second term began in January this year.