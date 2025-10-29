JD Vance Becomes the Butt of White House Halloween Joke — Tweet Backfires After ‘Fat-Shaming’ Allegations

The White House is celebrating Halloween, and the official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a few photos. The snaps included four photos of political figures in Halloween costumes, including Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and two Democratic lawmakers, who are often mocked by the Trump administration.

The intention seemingly was to post the photos in a satirical way. However, the official White House account ended up, intentionally or unintentionally, “fat-shaming” Vance. Each of the “costume packaging” included snaps of the politicians, along with short write-ups. JD Vance’s “ADULT Size Costume” sarcastically referred to his White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which turned heated.

The write-up added that the costume “includes – the word please, you didn’t say thank you memes.” Aside from Included section, pictures also had “Not Included” section, and that was what caught everyone’s eyes.

The section had “Fat JD curly hair,”. Netizens were left wondering if this was in reference to the curly haired fat Vance memes. If it was, one has to say, the meme generating interns of the White House missed the mark by mile.

Viewers were amused to see White House referring to Vance’s meme. One user commented on another popular meme template edited with Vance’s meme face. Another shared the same face, writing, “You guys are making a mistake by not leaning into the JD Vance meme. It will only help him.”

“Outrageous! Is it even really JD without the hair?” another joked. Another witty user questioned, “When JD Vance becomes President, does the wig finally get added to the pack?” A third wrote, “I want the fat JD curly hair package.”

The other “costumes” were equally interesting. Donald Trump’s costume “includes – all 7 swing states, 77 million popular votes,” something the president himself often brags about. His “not included” was “crown,” a bold take.

The third person on the stock was Hakeem Jeffries, whose costume “includes – sombrero, one filibuster, speech no one remembers.” White House brutally mocked him by adding that his costume does not include “common sense.” Last but not least was Chuck Schumer, who was also derided satirically on the official White House account. His Halloween “costume” includes “your money given to illegals, lifetime subscription to performative outrage,” while it does not include “sombrero and spine.”



People couldn’t help but point out the memes delivered by the White House despite the government shutdown.