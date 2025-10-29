Melania Trump Gives a Preview of the White House Halloween Decorations After Brief Public Absence

Melania Trump is becoming the First Lady for Halloween. The First Lady, who continues to stay out of the public eye, has seemingly returned to the White House just in time for Halloween. The First Lady’s office took to X to post pictures of the decor that she picked out following her absence from the public eye for more than 3 weeks.

The Office of the First Lady’s official X(formerly known as Twitter) account posted a picture of the White House gearing up to celebrate the holiday. “The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween,” the caption alongside the snap read.

Melania’s decor of choice seemed to incline towards a more fall theme. This Halloween will mark her first holiday season at the White House since 2020. In the picture, a horde of pumpkins decorates the staircase while a “Halloween 2025” sign takes up a space between two pillars.

The preview of the holiday decorations comes after the unexpected demolition of the East Wing of the historical building. Reports suggest that the First Lady was one of the many people who voiced her concern about the demolition. Notably, Melania’s office was also demolished in lieu of Trump’s plans for renovation.

According to officials who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, the First Lady wasn’t too excited about the demolition. The report also claimed that Melania decidedly refrained from stopping her husband from making changes to the White House. Insiders shared how she realised that it was not her project and wanted to keep out of it.

The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/J7LAs6hqfl — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) October 28, 2025

Not having an office has not stopped the First Lady from getting in the holiday spirit. Her spokesperson revealed how Melania decided that “traditions will continue” regardless. The renovation has not deterred the 55-year-old’s plans of celebrating Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

“The First Lady and her staff look forward to the holiday season and continuing the many wonderful traditions of the White House,” her spokesperson told HELLO! The First Lady’s staff extended their thanks to the partners who are helping to make the special event happen for children and their families.

The Trumps have decided to open the South Lawn of the White House to people of “all ages” who are going trick-or-treating. As tradition dictates, thousands of children will make their way to the White House.

The South Lawn will be open to the public from 4:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Trick-or-treat booths will be put in place for families with tickets, including families of military, law enforcement personell. Foster and adoptive families, and Administration officials with children will also be allowed to attend the event.