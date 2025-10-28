“Show Us the East Wing” – Melania Trump’s Halloween Décor at The White House Sparks Backlash

There’s still time for Halloween (October 31) but the White House is Halloween-ready. The official account for the Office of First Lady Melania Trump shared a glimpse of the White House’s Halloween décor, and it instantly drew a lot of flak from netizens.

The post was retweeted by the White House’s official X handle as well. Sharing the picture of the Halloween decorations, the Office of the First Lady captioned the post on X, “The White House is getting ready for Halloween.”

The décor features foliage-heavy hangings in the shades of orange and brown. The White House entrance flaunts a colossal ‘Halloween 2025’ banner, while the staircase has been adorned with way too many pumpkins.

The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween pic.twitter.com/J7LAs6hqfl — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) October 28, 2025

Several users on X flagged the over-the-top Halloween décor by Melania Trump’s staff. While a user sarcastically wrote, “Great use of my taxes,” another one added jokingly, “The pumpkin budget at the WH is thriving.”

A section of the Internet pointed out that the excessive use of pumpkins could have been avoided. “People can’t afford to eat or pay bills but you are decorating the White House,” a comment read. Another added, “People could be eating those pumpkins.”

The slamming was not confined to tacky décor and excessive pumpkin use. Some netizens commented on the East Wing of the White House, which has been demolished. “Show us the decorations on the east wing. It’s still there, right?” a user asked. Another added, “The destroyed East Wing is just a haunted house…I get it now.”

Similar thoughts echoed in comments such as “Are you decorating the East Wing? Oops!” and “With the Ghosts of the East Wing maybe.” Another remark on the thread read, “And millions of Americans are preparing to starve for November and Thanksgiving. Great work. Nice funding for that Ballroom and Decor. Loving it.”

Some more suggestions from users incoming – “You know, I’ve got a good idea. The East Wing that y’all destroyed, you can turn that into a haunted forest filled with zombies from the Republican Congress and Trump’s cabinet,” an X user wrote.

Taking a swipe at Donald Trump’s $300 million ballroom project, another one commented, “Why not destroy the entire WH to build a giant pumpkin made of gold in place of it?” A quick glance at similar remarks that read, “It’s scary enough without the decorations” and “the White House is scary enough, without any holiday assistance.”

These comments can begin to sum up what the comments thread looked like. “Well, it’s already a house of horrors, so you’re halfway there,” a furious user wrote. “White House can’t get any scarier this year,” read a similar one.

This year will mark Melania’s first Halloween at the White House since her husband, Donald Trump, was re-elected as the President of the United States. Trump’s second term began in January this year.

Contrary to previous proposals that only partial renovation would take place for Donald Trump’s dream project— the demolition of the East Wing, the $ 300 million renovation of the Ballroom, and the debates about taxpayers’ money being used for the same- have been topics of concern for a while now.

Remember when Donald Trump said that construction of his new $250M ballroom wouldn’t interfere with the existing White House structure? pic.twitter.com/7BtoZDuYuD — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) October 20, 2025

In the wake of the controversial Ballroom construction (as a part of which the East Wing has been demolished), a recent report by The Wall Street Journal cites anonymous administration insiders, who claim that Melania raised concerns about the East Wing demolition. The East Wing houses Melania Trump’s office, the staff, as well as the visitor’s entrance to the office.

“Everyone, it seems, has an opinion about the project, even first lady Melania Trump, who privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials,” an excerpt from the report stated.

Despite the bombardment of trolling, Trump claimed that “zero cost to the American Taxpayer” was involved in the project and that the project is “being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly.”