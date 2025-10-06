Donald Trump Brags About Mass Firing of Federal Employees Amid Shutdown And Netizens Are Stunned

Amid the ongoing turbulent government shutdown and mass federal layoffs occurring in America, US President Donald Trump took the opportunity to display his not-so-rare streak of alleged narcissism in a chat with the press. While talking to reporters stationed at the White House, Donald Trump not only blamed the shutdown on the Democrats, but he also dodged the question and went on to talk about the Presidential Walk of Fame.

During the media interaction, a reporter asked the US President if the government shutdown would cause even more terminations of federal employees. Trump responded, “It’s taking place right now and it’s all because of the Democrats.”

Donald Trump went on blaming the Democrats for the shutdown, calling it “their shutdown.” He added, “The Democrats are causing the loss of a lot of jobs with their, uh it’s a shutdown it’s their shutdown not our shutdown, it’s their shutdown.”

When asked to share the details of the specific agencies or branches where the firing process of employees has already begun, Trump dodged it with a rather narcissistic answer and went on to chime in about the Presidential Walk of Fame.

Donald Trump, who recently introduced the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House, told the reporter, “I hope everybody likes the Presidential Walk Of Fame. You know that. Have you seen it? It’s beautiful. Isn’t it? Presidential Walk of Fame… Thank you very much. Again…Congratulations to the Navy. They did a great job today.”

Meanwhile, on social media platform X, united by anger, users slammed Trump for his narcissistic response, among other things. “Imagine the President bragging about this…. Deplorable,” wrote a user on X.

Addressing the Walk of Fame and the series of other design changes that Donald Trump has made at the White House since resuming office, including the construction of a huge new ballroom, a user commented, “Sir, why are you turning the country into a fascist state? Have you seen my beautiful ballroom?”

Needless to say, Trump’s comment did not go down well with the Internet users, given the fact that the question pressed by the reporter was about a decision affecting thousands of workers. However, Trump turned it into an opportunity to talk about redecoration. “Blaming Democrats for job losses while bragging about a sidewalk is peak distraction. People need real leadership, not a stroll down Trump’s ego lane,” read a post from a user on X.

“Oh, he’s at the golf course in this interview. Yeah, place to be in a gov’t shutdown,” added another one. Another user slammed Donald Trump’s response to the layoffs question with a wordplay on the Presidential Walk of Fame, dubbing it as, “Walk of shame” and described the US President’s reply as “hideous.” A similar post on X, read, “I think the walk of SHAME is the appropriate term here.”

Comments flagging Donald Trump’s narcissism were a common phenomenon on X all day. “This guy is not well and he’s getting worse quickly. Independent psychiatrists need to test him for mental fitness. Narcissism is incurable and only gets worse if untreated, which may or may not help,” wrote a user “Peak Narcissism,” added another user on X.

The plight of over 750K unpaid federal workers notwithstanding, Donald Trump has been busy with his leisurely golfing hours. Amid the government shutdown, President Donald Trump, on Saturday, was pictured playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. All this while the Republicans have actively been blaming the Democrats for the shutdown of the government.

In September, the White House budget office had informed both the federal agencies to gear up for mass firings in the event of a government shutdown and draft a plan accordingly. Both the Democrats and the Republicans have not managed to derive upon a resolution on how to keep the government funded for the coming weeks.