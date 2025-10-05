Donald Trump Spotted Heading to Golf Course as 750,000 Federal Workers Go Unpaid Amid Government Shutdown

Over 750K federal workers are working without pay or have been furloughed amid the government shutdown. President Donald Trump is spending a leisurely weekend playing golf. Early Saturday, he headed to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia as mentioned in the official schedule.

Trump is enjoying his hobby while Republicans are continuing their campaign against Democrats for trying to blame them for the Shutdown of the government. Both Democratic and Republican sides have failed to agree on a resolution on how to keep the government funded for the next seven weeks.

Running out of funds for spending on regulatory rollbacks, foreign aid, and healthcare issues remains a priority. So far, the Trump administration has weaponized government agencies, using them to display messages claiming the shutdown happened because of Senate Democrats.

Instead of negotiating to avoid a government shutdown, he’s at a golf event. pic.twitter.com/g7xHGBLoWM — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 26, 2025



Federal workers are following the same, which is termed a violation of the Hatch Act that prohibits government channels from being a source of political messaging. White House officials and GOP congressional leaders are accusing Democrats of funding illegal immigrants’ healthcare.

Some MAGA supporters share this opinion. In reality, immigrants only receive emergency medical care and nothing else. They believed the outright lie that immigrants aren’t eligible for any healthcare programs funded by the government.

Donald Trump has followed similar assertions by posting an AI video of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero and mustache as mariachi music played in the background. This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has distracted himself with golf.

During the Texas flash floods, he spent the day golfing while the region battled the disaster, rescue operations continued, and people mourned the loss of life. He and Melania did visit Texas a few days later, saying he didn’t want to disrupt rescue operations by going earlier. When there was a Hurricane in Puerto Rico, Trump golfed his way through that national crisis too. The water and food shortages and power outages didn’t stop Trump from living his best life at the golf course.

An online tracker, didtrumpgolftoday.com, has reported that Trump has gone golfing for 64 days out of 258 days since his second term as the president started, spending $89.6 million of taxpayers’ money. Even his presence at events like the Ryder Cup adds to expenses, receiving heavy criticism.