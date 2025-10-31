Melania Steals the Spotlight at White House Halloween Bash – Even Trump Takes a Backseat

For once, it wasn’t Donald Trump who stole the show at the White House—it was Melania! The first lady returned to the public eye at the annual Halloween celebration on the South Lawn, and, according to body language experts, she was running the operation while her husband looked like he exuded genuine warmth. After almost three weeks out of the spotlight (and the East Wing demolition), Melania stepped back into the frame beside the president as they handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Thursday night marked her first public appearance since October 10, when she had discussed humanitarian efforts for children displaced by war. But there didn’t seem to be any pressing geopolitical issues to deal with because it’s just a Halloween celebration at the White House. Just children in costume, a parade of pumpkins, and a laid-back pair of Trumps!

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that while Trump usually dominates the room, Melania was clearly the one calling the shots this Halloween. “Melania looks like the leader here,” James said. She managed the flow of costumed children, beckoned them forward and prevented minor candy chaos from breaking out. The expert went on to note that the couple enjoyed some “seasonal warmth” as they smiled, interacted with parents, and fussed over the little ones lined up for sweets.

Say what you want bout Trump, but I just watched him and Melania hand out Halloween candy to well over a hundred kids and I did not see him sniff a single one… pic.twitter.com/mPQlCJBcno — GunTotingTexan (@GxnTotingTexan) October 30, 2025

Following his return from an Asia tour, Donald Trump seemed at ease. Perhaps the sugar rush or the spirit of Halloween soothed him. Whatever the reason, it was a far cry from the reported tension that followed the demolition of Melania’s East Wing offices to make way for the new $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom. This addition reportedly brought about short-term displacement for the first lady’s staff. The pair’s body language showed that Donald Trump’s hand gestures were softer, and Melania felt lively and in control.

According to James, the event had “relaxed, family-style [vibe],” with the president seemingly “grateful” for a fun, low-pressure evening after days of diplomacy. Guests included familiar administration faces like Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who attended with her husband and young son. Melania Trump’s reappearance during Halloween made fans celebrate her return, as they noted her ensemble and presence. Then again, critics pointed out the irony of her leading the event from what was once her office lawn.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the first lady is still reportedly uncomfortable about the demolition of the East Wing. She allegedly told peers that the renovations were “not her project.” Her Halloween comeback proved she remains an influential figure—alongside, and at times even ahead of, her headline-hungry husband. In any case, Melania Trump has returned, and in style!

