Fox News Just Awarded Melania Trump ‘Patriot of the Year’ and the Internet Did What It Does Best

Is it award season already? Melania Trump seems to have got the memo. She is being awarded the ‘Patriot of the Year’ by Fox News. On Thursday night, Fox News announced that the First Lady is being awarded at their Patriot Awards. The right-wing news network has a reputation for being an ally of conservatives. As for Donald Trump, on some days he is pro-Fox News, on other occasions, he accuses the network of “fake spin.”

Introducing your ‘Patriot of the Year’: First Lady @MELANIATRUMP. See her honored at the Patriot Awards — Tonight at 8p ET, only on Fox Nation. pic.twitter.com/mVJbYF3UZn — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2025

Netizens on X were having a field day over the news of Melania Trump winning a Patriot Award, given that she has been MIA during her husband Trump’s second term. Melania has been slightly away from the spotlight during her husband Donald Trump’s second Presidential term. Earlier in June this year, Melania skipped the White House-led summer reading challenge.

Curious users posed questions like, “For what reason exactly?”and “What exactly did she do to earn this?” after Melania was announced as the awardee of the Fox News Patriot Awards. “With the significant influence that she carries as First Lady, did she do anything that significantly improved the lives of American citizens?” an X user asked. More questions followed: “Patriot? What did she do?”

Many X users refused to take the award seriously, given the alleged Fox News bias. “Let’s create an award show, then give ourselves the awards,” joked a user. “Hahahahahaha, I needed this laugh,” joined another. Melania’s absence from the White House also triggered a lot of comments. With one being, “Melania does not even live at the Whitehouse with her husband.” Echoing similar sentiments, another one wrote, “For what…Being nonexistent for the majority of the year.”

Many netizens followed the Melania-bashing route. “Make up award to honor a person who has been MIA,” read a comment. Another asked, “What has Melania ever done?” Another X user jokingly asked, “Is it because she tolerates even Trump?”

More jokes followed on X with remarks like, “What has she done? I haven’t seen her much except a few times with bad pant suits?”

It wasn’t just Melania’s award win that caused a massive online chatter. Earlier this year, Trump was honored with the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award. Just that it wasn’t the Peace Award that Trump was eyeing. Trump has been super vocal about wanting, and then losing, the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Trump lost the Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado on October 10, this year.

President Donald J. Trump is honored with the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award. Established in 1995, following President Nixon’s death, this prestigious award celebrates those who advance his lifelong goal of fostering global peace. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A7Y3ziloVF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 21, 2025

Donald Trump’s relationship with the media is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Ironically, Donald Trump accused Fox News of “fake spin” in one of his Truth Social entries lately. “Fox should either get on board or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn’t make any difference to me. They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats’ direction,” read an excerpt from Trump’s post.

Donald Trump’s fuming post slamming Fox News was in response to the network’s interview with Democrat Mark Kelly, who talked about the effects of the government shutdown on health care.

Trump, who often complains about the US media, is often slammed for misbehaving with journalists. During a recent press meeting at the White House, he made a misogynistic comment on a female reporter.

President Donald Trump was also massively trolled for mansplaining to a female journalist last month. In addition to that, he also accused ABC network of fake news and snubbed a journalist from the network, saying, “I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.” He also complained about an unflattering cover of TIME magazine that features bad angles, according to him.