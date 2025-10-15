Donald Trump’s Misogynistic Comment to Female Journalist ‘Disgusts’ the Internet – Video Goes Viral

Not a day goes by without Donald Trump trending on social media, and not for the best reasons. A clip of the US President from a press conference is now going viral for his alleged misogynistic comment directed at a female journalist.

Donald Trump recently hosted an event at the White House with Argentine President Javier Milei, Vice President JD Vance, among other attendees. In the now-viral video, after wrapping up the press conference, Trump asked a female reporter to ask a question.

She asked, “As China deepens its presence in Latin America, what role do you see for the U.S.?”

Instead of responding to the reporter’s question, Trump looked at Vice President JD Vance and said, “I just like to watch her talk.” The two shared a laugh and Trump went on the tell the reporter, “Good job. Good job. Thank you, darling.”

In case you missed the clip, this is what we are referring to:

Trump ignores a question from a woman reporter but says, “I just like to watch her talk. Good job. Thank you darling.” pic.twitter.com/IHLTAiOe4F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

The video was reposted by multiple handles on X and is going insanely viral. Internet users instantly called out Trump for his misogynistic comment and labeled his behavior “disgusting.”

On X, a user wrote, “So disrespectful.” Another one added, “Always the misogynist.” A third read, “Misogyny in plain sight. Disgusting.”

Another comment on the thread read, “His condescension and misogyny is astounding.” Similar thoughts echoed in this comment: “Instead of admitting that he can’t hear or understand her question, he insults her.”

A lot of users discussed how such kind of behavior would be considered severely inappropriate in a corporate setting. An X user wrote, “I just took my corporate harassment training and this would qualify as a reportable, uncomfortable situation. How is this ok?” Inputs from another user, “An HR department would be working overtime with this guy. He wouldn’t have lasted until his first paycheck in the business I worked for.”

I just took my corporate harassment training and this would qualify as a reportable, uncomfortable situation. How is this ok? — Krista Braun (@KBin140) October 15, 2025

A quick look at the other X comments schooling Trump for his comment. “Blatant misogyny. And this from a president. Shameful,” read a comment.

“His compliments are somehow worse than his insults,” wrote someone. Simply put, there were too many comments flagging Trump’s “inappropriate” behavior. “He’s disgusting. I would get fired from my job for saying something like that,” read a comment from a user.

This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump has received criticism for his misogynistic comments. It was only last month that the US President’s remark about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem received major backlash. At an event, Trump said, looking for Kristi, “Where’s my Kristi?” Upon spotting her, he added, “There you are, dear… she’s been incredible. And she can ride a horse like nobody else. She gets on those horses, she rips those horses around.” X users labeled Trump’s comment as “creepy.”

Trump claims to have cut ties with Epstein in 2004 after he learnt that he took away young girls who worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa in Palm Beach. However, his name continues to pop up every time there is a mention of the release of the Epstein files. Epstein passed away on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York. He was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of trafficking.