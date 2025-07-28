‘I Threw Him Out’ Trump Finally Shares Why He Cut Ties With Epstein

Donald Trump has once again addressed his connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, revealing new details about the moment he decided to end their relationship.

During a press conference on Monday at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, Trump explained that Epstein had been permanently banned from Mar-a-Lago in the early 2000s for inappropriate behavior.

“He stole people that worked for me,” Trump told reporters, referring to Epstein’s alleged attempts to hire away Trump’s employees at Mar-a-Lago. “I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata.”

🚨🔥Trump reveals reason he threw JEFFREY EPSTEIN OUT OF MAR-A-LAGO.

Trump says, “ He hired help and I told him never to do it again..he did it anyway..he heard Bill Clinton went there 28 times and so did Larry Summers”

Trump says “If they had something they would have… pic.twitter.com/5PKJRn3pxu — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 28, 2025

The comments came as Trump stood alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a joint appearance. The former U.S. president said the fallout occurred years before Epstein’s 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges. Trump added that he had refused an invitation to Epstein’s infamous private island in the Virgin Islands, known for being a hub in his alleged sex trafficking operation.

“I never had the privilege of going to his island,” Trump stated. “I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to his island.”

According to The Palm Beach Post, Trump and Epstein’s relationship soured in 2004 when the two were involved in a rivalry over a mansion in Palm Beach. Trump ultimately outbid Epstein in a bankruptcy auction, winning the estate for $41 million. It was another apparent blow to a once-amicable social acquaintance.

Trump’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny over the Epstein scandal as newly unsealed documents continue to reveal disturbing allegations and high-profile names. In recent months, court filings from the Epstein-related civil lawsuits have listed several influential figures who allegedly had ties to Epstein or visited his properties.

While Trump has long maintained he severed ties with Epstein well before the financier’s legal troubles escalated, the resurfacing of past photos and social encounters between the two has kept the subject in the public eye. Critics have often questioned the nature of their early relationship, though Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial. His death was officially ruled a suicide, though conspiracy theories persist regarding the circumstances. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on multiple charges of sex trafficking and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The Epstein case remains one of the most scandalous and unresolved chapters in modern American history. Multiple investigations continue to probe how Epstein built his financial empire, the extent of his alleged trafficking network, and how many influential individuals may have benefited from his services or turned a blind eye.

Trump on Epstein: I never went to the island. Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never had the privilege of going to the island. I turned it down. pic.twitter.com/p5tUXX9zYC — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2025

In 2024, the U.S. Virgin Islands reached a $105 million settlement with JPMorgan Chase for the bank’s alleged role in enabling Epstein’s financial operations. Per the New York The lawsuit claimed JPMorgan turned a blind eye to Epstein’s suspicious transactions, even after his 2008 sex offender conviction in Florida.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, remains embroiled in controversy stemming from his association with Epstein. He stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following a widely criticized BBC interview about his ties to Epstein and a settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Meanwhile, new victims continue to come forward. Several lawsuits have been filed under the Adult Survivors Act in New York, a temporary law that allowed victims of sexual abuse to sue regardless of when the abuse occurred. Many of these suits have reignited interest in Epstein’s vast web of connections.

Trump’s latest remarks may be part of an ongoing attempt to distance himself from the scandal as the 2024 election cycle heats up. While he acknowledges knowing Epstein socially, the former president has consistently emphasized that he took action to disassociate long before the financier’s criminal activities came to light.