Donald Trump Accused of ‘Destroying Evidence’ as Epstein Scandal Refuses to Die Down

Donald Trump is facing quite a lot of heat from both the Democrats and Republicans regarding the unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files that were promised to be made publicly available. However, after the Department of Justice clarified that no more files on the case will be released, American citizens have been demanding answers from the government.

To add fuel to the fire, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) recently sat down with internet personality Jolly Good Ginger, whose real name is Russell Ellis, and made some serious allegations about Trump, regarding his handling of the Epstein files.

In a clip that serves as a promo of the whole interview, Crockett was heard to be saying, “We may still be talking about it come September, when we come back into session, but to go from ‘it’s on my desk’ to ‘it doesn’t exist,’ they may be engaging in destroying evidence. We know that he’s not above that.”

As reported by Huffpost, “Crockett’s claim follows a decision by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to shut the House down on Tuesday for a five-week recess until September to block a bipartisan effort to force a vote on releasing files related to Epstein.”

It should also be noted here that attorney general Pam Bondi had also mentioned that new evidence and documents in the Epstein case were only sitting on her desk and it was a matter of time before they were released. However, Bondi could not deliver what she promised and with the memo released by the DoJ stating that no new evidence would be released regarding the case have further enraged American citizens including the loyal supporters of Trump.

Moreover, with Trump’s previous relationship with Epstein, there have also been speculations about a cover up, where the government will not want to get into more details of the case as that might bring out some uncomfortable secrets about the President’s ties with Epstein.

In the aforementioned interview, Crockett also talked about the 2022 raid of the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago with the intention of uncovering classified documents. While Trump’s indictment over those classified documents was dismissed last year, Crockett alleged that he might have destroyed evidence in that case as well.

She said, “Everybody remembers all of the secret documents that he decided to hoard down in his bathroom, that funky little stage in Mar-a-Lago, right? What did he do? He decided he wanted to engage in destroying evidence.”

The Trump administration has, however, tried to show transparency as they requested the release of all grand jury transcripts related to the Epstein case. The request was denied and talking about the same, Crockett said, “Buy us a month, we’ll destroy everything, and then we can go ahead and release it.

She then referred to the administration’s association with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and added, “I mean, the fact that they now want to, all of a sudden, talk to the former co-defendant who is serving approximately 20 years in prison. Yeah, none of this seems fishy at all.”

With the pressure mounting high regarding the Epstein case, it now remains to be seen if Trump makes any further comments on the same.