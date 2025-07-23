Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s Unseen Videos and Photos Released — And It’s Fueling Speculation Around Their ‘Friendship’

New never before viral footage and photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein have surfaced. These bring their relationship into a new perspective. So far, Trump has denied being close to the s-x offender; however, the new photo evidence says otherwise.

Besides, the administration backing out from the release of Epstein files has everyone wondering about the reality of their relationship. There are photos as revealed by CNN that show the president’s young kids, Ivanka and Eric, at his wedding with Marla Maples.

Epstein was a part of their 1993 wedding held at the Plaza Hotel in New York. One more evidence is their video from the 1999 Victoria’s Secret runway show. Here, Trump was with Melania Trump, talking to Epstein.

Trump, and his kids Eric and Ivanka were also at the 1993 Harley Davidson Cafe opening. At that time the kids were just 9 and 11 years old, they were standing next to Epstein, with Trump holding them. During this time, Trump and Epstein were friends, and CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski photographed them along with his team.

However, the photos are seen for the first time, which confirm Trump invited him to his lavish wedding. According to multiple media reports, Trump and Epstein had a falling out in the early 2000s over a real estate deal. In one of the photos from the wedding, Epstein is in the background with a group of other people. He’s seen laughing back at the photographer.

There’s a photo of him entering the wedding venue and this has not been published anywhere before. Moreover, there are photos that have not been revealed publicly before CNN’s reveal.

NEW: We uncovered multiple photos of Jeffrey Epstein at Donald Trump‘s wedding. Photos of the pair together earlier that year at an event. And video of Epstein and Trump at the 1999 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. https://t.co/EAFTsQR5w4 — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 22, 2025

These were a part of photographer Dafydd Jones’ 2024 book in which he portrayed the New York society from the 1980s and the 90s. He also photographed them at the Harley Davidson Cafe opening.

Jones revealed that the s-x offender gave him his card at the cafe opening. He also recognized him at the wedding and was wishing he could have taken more photos of them back then. Earlier, when Trump was asked about the wedding photos, he responded with–”You’ve got to be kidding me,” while calling them fake.

Meanwhile, Jones revealed these photos are from the contact sheet since he lost the negatives. The White House has also given a statement saying these are all out of context buzz to add to more fake news; these are widely attended events. Moreover, they stated that Trump kicked him out of the club for being a creep.