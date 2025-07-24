Donald Trump’s Name Is In Epstein Files! Pam Bondi Confirmed It In A May Briefing

The Wall Street Journal has just dropped a bomb. According to a new report in WSJ, the US Attorney General and her deputy met with the President in May. This meeting was nothing like a regular meeting, as during this briefing, Pam Bondi informed President Donald Trump that his name appears in the infamous Epstein Files several times.

The briefing reportedly included other high-profile figures, too, and emphasized that many mentions were based on unverified hearsay.

The WSJ account says that the DOJ presented the information during a routine White House meeting. Officials clarified that these mentions do not automatically implicate anyone or confirm any wrongdoing. These reports were mostly uncorroborated intelligence gatherings through interviews or tips.

These files apparently contain hundreds of references to several hundred individuals. These prompted the DOJ to withhold further disclosure as there is extremely sensitive data in those files, which includes child pornography and the identities of many victims. This was also during a very casual meeting in the white house and not a highly classified briefing.

Exclusive: The Justice Department told President Trump in May that his name is among many in the Epstein files https://t.co/o14LCLQFPV — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 23, 2025

Once the WSJ was out with the report, there was a response from the White House. The White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has denounced the report as “fake news.” He has echoed Trump’s public statement that he was unaware of such briefings.

However, later, a White House official admitted that Trump had been included in earlier document batches that were prepared for conservative influencers. This suggests that his name appeared in previously distributed materials.

BREAKING: The White House denies WSJ report that Trump’s name is in Epstein files, calling it a fake news story. pic.twitter.com/B1oJMxOTPP — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) July 23, 2025

This disclosure has deepened the political divide within the MAGA coalition. It is so because many in Donald Trump’s base view the “Epstein files” as ultimate evidence of elite wrongdoing. They see this disclosure as either proof of a cover-up to protect the richest in society or political maneuvering.

On Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer announced that there is a subpoena for Ghislaine Maxwell to testify in front of the House. Following this, Democrats escalated calls to unseal additional files.

Democrats are now very much interested in the reporting of The Wall Street Journal and the unnamed white house official who claims that Trump’s name was in the initial documents sent to the conservative surrogates.

Rep. Jason Crow and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi have led social media efforts. They are now demanding full transparency and the immediate release of the Epstein documents.

Donald Trump was on Epstein’s flight logs at least 7 times. Here are the receipts straight from the court records in the Ghislaine Maxwell case. https://t.co/Pvn3HuWO3X pic.twitter.com/1dmist2lrJ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2024

Donald Trump’s association with Epstein isn’t new. There are court records that show Trump appeared on Epstein’s private jet logs during the 1990s, and he also featured in Epstein’s contact book. However, even after so much evidence, Trump still insists that he ended any and all communication with Epstein in 2004.

In early July, the DOJ issued a memo and stated the Epstein investigation lacked concrete evidence of criminal wrongdoing by third parties. They also denied the existence of a client list. Trump urged officials to unseal grand jury testimony. This request has been denied by a federal judge.

Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche have filed a court motion to release the transcripts. Therefore, reinforces that there is no prosecutable evidence in the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, the DOJ is reportedly laying the groundwork for a meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell. This could potentially offer fresh insight into Epstein’s network.

Trump has responded by suing The Wall Street Journal for defamation over a separate alleged letter to Epstein.