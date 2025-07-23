Donald Trump Is ‘Trying to Cover His B-tt’ — Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Makes Explosive Claim as He Reveals Inside Joke About ‘Sleeping With Married Women’

Donald Trump is currently at a civil war with some of his own MAGA loyalists after his administration clearly stated that there would not be any future disclosure about the Jeffrey Epstein files. In addition, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI strongly denied the existence of the supposed “client list.”

Under peer pressure from his own supporters, Trump has been trying to divert attention with various stunts, such as releasing documents related to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. instead.

However, seems like putting out the fire might not be as easy as Trump thinks. With hawk eyes on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Mark, the brother of the late s-x predator, spilled the beans. During Erin Burnett OutFront, CNN played footage of Donald Trump saying in 2019 that he “was not a fan” of Jeffrey Epstein and “did not want anything to do with him.”

However, the convicted s-x offender’s brother, Mark, said otherwise. He firmly rejected the claims that the President ended his friendship with Epstein.

Later in the conversation, Mark even claimed that Donald Trump is “trying to cover his b-tt,” referring to why he does not want to release the Epstein files.

“I mean, look, I understand people trying to distance themselves from Jeffrey because of what he was charged with and the circumstances he found himself in. I understand that, you know, but I know that they were good friends and I witnessed it myself,” Mark said.

BREAKING! Holy crap! CNN just released exclusive new video of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein hanging out at the 1999 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as well as images of Epstein at Trump’s second wedding. No wonder why Trump is trying to deflect with Obama claims pic.twitter.com/9Sk0CN63fc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2025

During the bombshell interview, the brother of Epstein recounted a time when he was on a plane with Jeffrey and the now-president. He remembered a conversation between them that a convicted s-x predator revealed to him.

“Jeffrey used to sometimes tell me things that Donald said that were funny. I was talking to Jeffrey, and he told me that he was talking to Donald, and he asked Donald, ‘How come you sleep with so many married women?'”

🚨 Photos confirm for the first time that Jeffrey Epstein attended Donald Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples. No wonder he’s desperate to change the conversation to Obama. Don’t let him. pic.twitter.com/lZc3UE9QAa — ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 22, 2025

“And Donald’s answer was, ‘Because it’s so wrong’. Now, amongst guys, it was a funny line. Then when we were on the plane a week or two later, Jeffrey asked Donald the same question. I know he did that for my benefit so that I could hear Donald say it. And Jeffrey asked him, ‘How come you sleep with so many married women?’ and Donald said, ‘Because it’s so wrong,” he continued.

Mark Epstein stated that this exchange single-handedly proved their close friendship. “For Jeffrey to ask him that question, he would have to know that Donald slept with a lot of married women. And he probably got that information from Donald. That’s not the kind of question you ask a casual acquaintance. That’s a question you ask a good friend that you can get away with asking those kind of questions. So that gives you an idea of how friendly they were.”