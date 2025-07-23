Caught on Air! Donald Trump May Have Just Confirmed He’s in the Epstein Files

President Donald Trump has been under public scrutiny over his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and his name in the Epstein files. Though for the last few days, President Trump has done everything in his power to deny his involvement, he may have accidentally confessed to his name being on the files during a radio talk show.

Just the News is a right‑wing Real America’s Voice program. Donald Trump spoke with the program to address the ongoing debate over the unreleased Epstein documents. He was trying to maintain the conversation that it was a hoax started by democrats when he inadvertently confessed that some of the allegations had been “fake with me.”

This had prompted many listeners to interpret it as if he were saying that documents had been faked with his name in them. It sounded like an admission that the files indeed had his name in them.

“He just admitted he’s on EPSTEIN FILES,” one Truth Social user remarked, while another wrote, “So you’re saying they exist and they include you?”

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Trump just CONFIRMED his name appears on the Epstein files during a phone interview: “They’ve been running these files, and so much of the things that we found were fake with me.” Game over.

pic.twitter.com/DK2mSjRrdO — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 19, 2025

Trump and his allies have long promoted the idea of releasing files of several cases, including the Epstein files. They even promised a trove of explosive disclosures pointing to wrongdoings of several big political figures. This has been championed by Vice President JD Vance, FBI officials Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi. These people appeared to support the theory that a “client list” existed, and they would make it public.

However, recently the Department of Justice and the FBI memo declared that no such list exists and promptly closed the case. This added a new fold to the political drama. Trump has dismissed that the memo was partisan, but internal tensions are increasing.

I’m gonna post this every day so nobody forgets exactly who Pedophile Trump is and why the Epstein files have suddenly disappeared. pic.twitter.com/JKLGoYZfzN — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 22, 2025

Donald Trump’s ties to Epstein are well-documented. These two have been social celebrities all through the nineties. They have attended several parties together. There have been video and picture proof of said meeting. There was a letter recently released by the Wall Street Journal that proves that the friendship may have been more than just casual acquaintances.

Trump has even flown together on Epstein’s private jet. Trump referred to Epstein as a “terrific guy” in 2002, though he later distanced himself after allegedly banning Epstein from Mar-a-Lago around 2004

A recent statement by Mark Epstein saying that Trump and Epstein discussed Trump’s habit of sleeping with married women sparked a moral compass for Trump’s behavior.

If Donald Trump truly acknowledged his name being in the Epstein files, it could destroy his repeated claims of innocence. His core MAGA base is conflicted. Some view the files as vindication, while others see Trump trying to dodge the question as confirmation of a deep-seated cover-up.

Burnett: The White House response to us.. They said, the president was never in Epstein’s office. Is that true? Mark Epstein: He was there. The people that worked for Jeffrey in his office, you can find them. They can testify that they saw Trump in Jeffrey’s office on numerous… pic.twitter.com/kSnWNSgYD1 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2025

Democrats are also ramping up pressure in Congress to declassify files. Meanwhile, conservative activists are expressing growing frustration with the administration’s half-measures.

Trump has urged the Department of Justice and Attorney General Bondi to release grand jury testimony from the Epstein case. However, there is no timeline or guarantees. The court will now determine whether unsealing these documents is warranted, while the public watches to see if Donald Trump will either clarify or walk back his surprising remarks.