‘She’s at Great Risk’—Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Fears She Could Die in Prison Like Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2022 over her involvement in the Epstein case, fears she might meet the same end as Jeffrey Epstein. Her brother has claimed that she might die in prison just like the sex offender–’she’s at great risk.’

Epstein’s right-hand man and former lover speaks to her brother about her fears. The release of the Epstein files and lack of evidence available to the public may result in her suspicious death in jail. It could come out as another suicide that’ll work in the favor of wealthy and powerful people who have connections to the case.

Epstein’s death was called a suicide despite many people speculating he did not kill himself. He died in 2019 under mysterious circumstances. The same might happen to Ghislaine, and it will appease Trump and other people who were pleased with Epstein’s suicide verdict earlier.

Ghislaine was the former madam for Epstein, who used to procure girls for the sex offender. Her brother has revealed she is willing to comply and talk to Congress, telling whatever she knows about the case.

This is a great point – how is it possible that Ghislaine Maxwell is the only one serving time in prison for the entire Epstein saga? Tell Congress to fully investigate the Epstein case here: https://t.co/MJbO3Rp6wm#TrumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/XVZvu7YcnF — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) July 21, 2025



He further stated that prison is a dangerous place for her; plus, there is a staff shortage. Several high-risk prisoners are also being admitted to Tallahassee. This concerns him about her life and safety in jail.

Reporter: “Do you believe that Epstein committed suicide?” Ghislaine Maxwell: “No I don’t. I Believe he was murdered.” Whoa. pic.twitter.com/8xbgSY7XWB — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 14, 2025



Ghislaine’s brother also admits that Epstein’s death was murder, according to his beliefs. She believes the same, so that explains why she’s worried about her own life now. The investigation after his death was short and cursory, for everyone believed it was a suicide.

Foul play and murder were ruled out after his death. One independent forensic pathologist also revealed that it might be a homicide instead of a suicide. Moreover, the NY Medical Examiner’s pathologist did not examine the body to find out the truth. So there are doubts about the cause of death.

Holy shit! Listen to Maria Farmer, who was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, talk about driving around w/Ghislaine Maxwell and her best friend Ivana Trump, cruising schools as Maxwell procured children for Jeffrey and Donald. This story is in the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/RXrmxFtii9 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) July 21, 2025



According to Maxwell’s brother, not revealing the truth might impact justice and his sister’s freedom. He’s also in favor of release of FBI files that were declared non-existent by the DOJ. Over the years, Ghislaine has not been offered any plea deal and now could be a chance.