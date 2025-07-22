News

‘She’s at Great Risk’—Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Fears She Could Die in Prison Like Jeffrey Epstein

Published on: July 22, 2025 at 11:41 AM ET

Ghislaine Maxwell at risk of dying in prison just like Epstein
Epstein's right hand and former lover who's in jail fears for her life. (Image Source: @OccupyDemocrats/X,muyaninav/X; prestoawake123/X)

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2022 over her involvement in the Epstein case, fears she might meet the same end as Jeffrey Epstein. Her brother has claimed that she might die in prison just like the sex offender–’she’s at great risk.’

Epstein’s right-hand man and former lover speaks to her brother about her fears. The release of the Epstein files and lack of evidence available to the public may result in her suspicious death in jail. It could come out as another suicide that’ll work in the favor of wealthy and powerful people who have connections to the case.

Epstein’s death was called a suicide despite many people speculating he did not kill himself. He died in 2019 under mysterious circumstances. The same might happen to Ghislaine, and it will appease Trump and other people who were pleased with Epstein’s suicide verdict earlier.

Ghislaine was the former madam for Epstein, who used to procure girls for the sex offender. Her brother has revealed she is willing to comply and talk to Congress, telling whatever she knows about the case.


He further stated that prison is a dangerous place for her; plus, there is a staff shortage. Several high-risk prisoners are also being admitted to Tallahassee. This concerns him about her life and safety in jail.


Ghislaine’s brother also admits that Epstein’s death was murder, according to his beliefs. She believes the same, so that explains why she’s worried about her own life now. The investigation after his death was short and cursory, for everyone believed it was a suicide.

Foul play and murder were ruled out after his death. One independent forensic pathologist also revealed that it might be a homicide instead of a suicide. Moreover, the NY Medical Examiner’s pathologist did not examine the body to find out the truth. So there are doubts about the cause of death.


According to Maxwell’s brother, not revealing the truth might impact justice and his sister’s freedom. He’s also in favor of release of FBI files that were declared non-existent by the DOJ. Over the years, Ghislaine has not been offered any plea deal and now could be a chance.

