According to RadarOnline.com, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell boasted to her affluent inner circle in New York about her “onetime hookup” with John F. Kennedy Jr. before she was found guilty of sex trafficking and imprisoned.

According to an informant, Maxwell referred to JFK Jr. as her “chief conquest” and was known to bring about the one night they supposedly spent together in passing. A reliable source claims that soon after the disgraced British socialite relocated to the Big Apple in 1991, she met JFK Jr.

They explained: “It happened in the early 1990s soon after Ghislaine had started to establish herself on the New York social scene.” He went to her house after a political event – and she routinely would drop into conversation. Who wouldn’t, right?”

Sadly, on July 16, 1999, a few years later, the bright young Kennedy perished in a plane crash. A little more than a year ago, in April 1998, JFK Jr. obtained his pilot’s license, fulfilling a lifelong ambition.

Shortly before nine o’clock in the evening on the day of the tragic crash, Kennedy, his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and her sister Lauren Bessette boarded his Piper Saratoga light aircraft. Kennedy was piloting the aircraft, which was headed to his cousin Rory Kennedy’s wedding at his family’s estate near Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Regretfully, the party never made it to their intended locations. Off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, the plane crashed into the Atlantic. On July 19, after days of searching, pieces of Kennedy’s jet were found using sonar technology. Two days later, the three bodies were found by divers.

According to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inquiry, JFK Jr. crashed because he experienced spatial disorientation while piloting the small aircraft over water at night. JFK Jr., Carolyn, and Lauren all perished on impact, according to the county medical examiner.

As Donald Trump’s MAGA base reacted with indignation over his administration’s handling of the Epstein files, it was revealed that Maxwell had crossed paths with Kennedy prior to his untimely death.

The recently released Department of Justice memo on the convicted pedophile’s review of the Epstein files, which found no evidence of a “client list,” was criticized by Trump supporters. In August 2019, the convicted pedophile committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell’s conviction was cited by numerous critics who charged the Trump administration with planning a cover-up.