Donald Trump Tries to Swing Attention Away as Epstein Controversy Sparks MAGA Outrage

Donald Trump has long been trying to divert people from the Epstein controversy. Recently, on Truth Social, he definitely made another attempt, but failed nevertheless. As he grows more desperate, he has no other way but to create a better distraction, and he has probably just found it. Amid the Epstein controversy, Trump is now boasting about his golf success.

The U.S. President announced that he’d won the member-member championship at his own golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday. He couldn’t stop bragging about how he managed to get some time to show off his golfing skills “in between meetings and phone calls.”

On his Truth Social, Donald Trump shared a photo of himself with Thomas Urciuoli, his golf partner. In the caption, he wrote, “The many other competitors were not only great Golfers, but also terrific people.”

While his various bizarre actions since the inauguration have definitely created controversy, his golfing skills have barely been questioned. In the last few months, Trump has managed to win multiple golf tournaments at his own resort. Among them are the most notable: Senior Club Championship in April at his last resort in Jupiter, Florida. According to the Palm Beach Post, there was also another tournament in January, where he supposedly left a mark, even though “nobody saw him play.”

Trump has faced serious pressure about the Epstein files since his second term began. Many have linked him to the infamous s-x predator, who supposedly hanged out with the wealthy bunch like the U.S. President. The Republican leader made massive efforts to end the Epstein controversy, especially after the FBI and the Department of Justice clearly stated that the billionaire p-dophile had no secret “client list” of high-profile figures despite conspiracies claiming otherwise. It has been declared that only his associate and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, will be charged in connection with his crimes.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.13.25 07:51 PM EST In between meetings and phone calls, it was a Great Honor to win the Member-Member Championship, at Trump National, Bedminster (Gross, no strokes), with Tommy Urciuoli as my partner. The many other competitors were not only… pic.twitter.com/LwatcwCeeU — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 13, 2025

Trump also defended his Attorney General Pam Bondi, who faced the wrath of many MAGA figures after suggesting in February that the Epstein list was “sitting on her desk” for review. On the other hand, critics slammed the President for telling his followers to stop talking about the sex predator, even though most of his own inner circle spent years promising to expose the supposed client list.

On Friday, Trump ranted on Truth Social, “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB.” He added, “One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”