Donald Trump’s Creepy ‘My Kristi’ Remark to Noem Sparks Social Media Backlash

President Donald Trump has been a businessman for a long time when he came into politics, but never seemed to learn the limits of his power. He still runs the White House like a family-owned business, where he sits at the head of the table and speaks to people however he pleases. However, now he has thousands of cameras on him and millions of eyes, and none of what he does gets a pass.

He has once again found himself at the center of another online controversy this week. This time, he is in hot water after making comments about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. These comments are being described as patronizing and inappropriate.

Trump might have truly believed that the remarks he delivered were praise, but instead they have triggered a wave of backlash across social media.

The White House was hosting an event for federal law enforcement officials where Donald Trump gave a shout-out to Kristi Noem in what largely looked like extremely inappropriate and misogynistic comments.

During the incident, Trump was addressing a lineup of high-ranking officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. The president then turned his attention to Noem.

“Where’s my Kristi?” Upon spotting her, Trump added, “There you are, dear… she’s been incredible. And she can ride a horse like nobody else. She gets on those horses, she rips those horses around.” He asked.

Trump appeared to be highlighting Noem’s outdoorsy persona, which has been reinforced by high-profile horseback appearances in the U.S.-Mexico border and abroad. However, many observers saw the comments as diminishing her role as the head of Homeland Security.

Almost immediately, the nickname “my Kristi” and the horse-riding reference became the subject of a meme online.

One user on Threads wrote, “She’s his now? Someone called HR. This is sexual harassment.” There have been other online users who called the comment “gross,” “creepy,” and “patronizing.”

Memes also circulated mocking Trump’s words. There have been tongue-in-cheek comparisons to historical figures like Catherine the Great.

Even journalists and political analysts noted that Trump has had a habit of using informal language and nicknames to connect with allies and opponents alike. However, doing so in such a formal setting, especially when he is flanked by rows of uniformed federal agents, is extremely unprofessional. He had reduced Kristi Noem’s authority on these agents as a mere feature of her looks and her ability to ride horses.

Ride horses, steal money, shoot puppies, Kristi Noem's whole brand of "leadership." No wonder Trump drools over her like she's the Marlboro Man in drag. "Where's my Kristi? She can ride a horse like nobody."

Yeah, and she can kill a dog like nobody too. That's the MAGA gospel:

In a world where men do not take the authority of a woman seriously, diminishing the Secretary of Homeland Security to a caricature of a horse-riding cowgirl is extremely disrespectful and is akin to men in a boys’ club making fun of women.

Critics said his tone undermined Noem’s credibility and reduced her to a prop. Trump essentially stripped her of her authority. He should have acknowledged her as a senior cabinet official managing one of the most complex and demanding national security portfolios. Noem did not publicly respond to the incident.

The episode is another reminder of how Trump’s off-the-cuff style can both energize his base and alienate others. For Noem, the moment has placed her in an awkward spotlight. Supporters are now questioning whether the comment signals favoritism or a lack of respect.