“Fake Spin Is So Bad”—Trump Furiously Slams Fox News Interview with Democrat

US President Donald Trump is being furious again. This time, however, the subject of Trump’s blazing fury is a right-wing news network that has a reputation for being an ally of the conservatives. After Fox News aired its Sunday Briefing with a Democratic senator, Trump shredded the network in a long post on the platform Truth Social.

Donald Trump penned the long rant on Truth Social, replying to the Sunday Briefing segment, wherein senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy interviewed Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. The topic of discussion, no points for guessing, was the ongoing government shutdown and healthcare.

Trump complaining about Doocy’s interview with Senator Mark Kelly: Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn’t make any difference to me. They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats’ direction. They… pic.twitter.com/h2HVBNz5kf — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2025

The 79-year-old President began his post with these words, “Why is Fox News and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare? The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we win.”

Labelling the cable network “fake”, which has largely backed him over the years, Trump complained in his post, “It will be very unfair, in the future, when they don’t have TRUMP to fight for them. Therefore, we should fix it, now! I’m watching this Interview. It just doesn’t end.”

Trump alleged in his post that the network milks the ratings from him and spins the narrative to benefit the Democrats. “Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn’t make any difference to me. They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats’ direction,” read an excerpt from Trump’s post.

Emphasizing that Fox News is always trying to be “politically correct,” Trump signed off the furious rant with these words, “They refuse to put up Polls that correctly show me at 65% in Popularity, a Republican RECORD, but if I have a fake bad Poll, many of which are done by Fox (One of the worst “Pollsters” out there is the FoxNews Poll), they put them up immediately, and with gusto. Republicans are so tired of this fight with Fox always trying to be so politically correct! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The apparent U-Turn on Trump’s part can be attributed to the network’s recent interview with Democrat Mark Kelly, who talked about the effects of the government shutdown on health care and said, “This is about the price that Americans have to pay for their healthcare. This about real people, who will see the price of healthcare skyrocket.”

“We could sort this out next week sometime or as early as Monday if Mike Johnson would bring back the Republican House, we get together and have a real negotiation about how to bring down these high costs for the American people,” Mark Kelly added during the interview which Trump later bashed in his post.

Before blaming Fox News for the “fake spin” for the government shutdown unrest, Donald Trump, spoke to reporters at the White House and blamed the Democrats for the mass layoffs. “It’s (firings) taking place right now, and it’s all because of the Democrats. The Democrats are causing the loss of a lot of jobs with their, uh it’s a shutdown it’s their shutdown not our shutdown, it’s their shutdown,” Trump said.

Trump, who has been busy slamming media houses, blatantly dodged a question on Sunday, when a reporter asked him about the specific departments where they the mass firing process of employees has already begun. Instead, he talked about the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House.

“I hope everybody likes the Presidential Walk Of Fame. You know that. Have you seen it? It’s beautiful. Isn’t it? Presidential Walk of Fame… Thank you very much. Again…Congratulations to the Navy. They did a great job today.” Donald Trump asked the reporter in response to a question about federal layoffs.