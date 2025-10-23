Trump Slammed Online for Mansplaining to a Female Journalist – “He is So Disrespectful to Women”

President Donald Trump has quite a bit of a reputation when it comes to dealing impolitely with the media, especially female reporters. The 79-year-old US President hosted a presser with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House. However, the entire session was eclipsed by the bit where Trump mansplained to a female reporter.

During the meeting session, Trump was asked by The Nightly Australia’s Latika Bourke: “You are the most powerful man on earth. Why don’t you just enable Ukraine to finish this war tomorrow?”

Q: “You are the most powerful man on earth. Why don’t you just enable Ukraine to finish this war?” Trump: “Well, if you knew anything about what you were talking about…I don’t think you do. It’s a little more complicated than that.” pic.twitter.com/N56BKlwESM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 20, 2025

Trump replied to the question in his signature style, saying, “Well, if you knew anything about what you were talking about.” The journalist was quick to react to Trump’s statement, saying, “I do, I do.”

Trump continued to grill the reporter who simply asked him a question. “You do? I don’t think you do, really, I don’t think you do, because it’s a little bit more complicated than that,” Trump said.

He went on to add, “It sounds easy. We’re in the process of trying to make a deal. If we make a deal, that’s great. If we don’t make a deal, it’ll be … a lot of people are going to be paying a big price.”

As is the case with any viral video, this one too found its fair share of flak on social media platform X. Netizens were quick to school Trump with remarks like, “This from the man who said he’d end the war before even taking office.”

A lesson on conduct from an X user to Trump read, “Trump shames people, attacks people, demeans people, he gaslights everybody. The fact that you can’t see that is strange. What respectful person in any position of responsibility ever says ‘if you knew anything about what you were talking about…’ Like seriously? Who?”

“Yeah, before re-election he said he’d solve the Ukraine war his first week in office, now it’s complicated,” wrote another user reminding Trump of how he didn’t make good on a promise. “So we have gone from ‘will be solved day one’ to it is ‘more complicated’… I need a nap,” wrote another X user.

X users were quick to post furious remarks about Trump’s behavior towards the female journalist. “The disrespect he has towards female reporters is appalling,” pointed out an X user. “This woman asked an intelligent question and he dismissed her like a Barbie. He is so disrespectful to women. It’s grotesque,” another one added. “Trump is so damn disrespectful – a bully,” read a third comment.

Trump’s comment garnered even more flak online. Case in point, this comment: “This is insane. I have never seen a President be this misogynistic and vile towards anyone in the press, let alone a female reporter.”

It was just this month that Trump made a misogynistic comment on a female journalist that left the Internet fuming. Instead of responding to the reporter’s question, Trump looked at Vice President JD Vance and said, “I just like to watch her talk.” The two shared a laugh and Trump went on to tell the reporter, “Good job. Good job. Thank you, darling.”

Trump ignores a question from a woman reporter but says, “I just like to watch her talk. Good job. Thank you darling.” pic.twitter.com/IHLTAiOe4F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

As the video went viral, Internet users instantly called out Trump for his misogynistic comment and labeled his behavior “disgusting.” On X, a user wrote, “So disrespectful.” Another one added, “Always the misogynist.” A third read, “Misogyny in plain sight. Disgusting.”

Trump also featured in headlines recently for his misogynistic comments that he made about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. At an event, Trump said, looking for Kristi, “Where’s my Kristi?” Upon spotting her, he added, “There you are, dear… she’s been incredible. And she can ride a horse like nobody else. She gets on those horses, she rips those horses around.” X users labeled Trump’s comment as “creepy.”