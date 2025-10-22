Donald Trump’s ‘Misogynistic’ Response to Reporter’s Question on Argentina Beef Deal Sparks Outrage

Donald Trump got embroiled in another controversy after his response was branded as “misogynistic” when a reporter asked him about importing Argentinian beef. The POTUS declared that the United States plans on importing beef from Argentina to lower the prices for American consumers. However, his statement has faced backlash from the farming community in the U.S.

“We would buy some beef from Argentina. If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down,” while speaking with the reporters on his Air Force One. It is to be noted that lately, the beef prices in the US have skyrocketed for various reasons, including drought. On top of that, imports from Mexico have been disrupted due to a flesh-eating pest in cattle herds there. The POTUS has promised that he would check the issue to lower the inflation.

Trump is giving Argentina $40B of tax payer funds. He’s also agreed to buy Argentinian beef, screwing American ranchers and this is after Argentina cut a deal with China to sell them their soybeans, screwing American farmers.

pic.twitter.com/1HFX5WI9s4 — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) October 20, 2025

A reporter asked him, “What do you have to say to US farmers who feel that the deal is benefiting Argentina more than it is them?” However, Donald Trump didn’t seem happy with the question as he instantly flipped out. The Republican president cut off the reporter, saying, “Look, look, Argentina is fighting for its life, young lady. You don’t know anything about it. Nothing is benefiting Argentina. They’re fighting for their life. You understand what that means?”

Donald Trump then added, “I happen to like the president of Argentina. I think he’s trying to do the best he can, but don’t make it sound like they are doing great. They are dying, alright? They are dying.”

Even the remaining MAGA cultists are starting to turn on Trump. Don’t forget, Trump isn’t just screwing beef farmers, he’s screwing Soy Bean farmers too as he is allowing Argentina to sell soybeans to China IN PLACE of American farmers. pic.twitter.com/1AMj2pPpGR — ADAM (@AdameMedia) October 22, 2025

Donald Trump has been actively aiding Argentina as the country deals with a collapsing currency. He has approved a $20 billion credit swap line and additional financing from sovereign funds ahead of the midterm elections for President Javier Milei, who is a close ally of the US President. However, his moves to support Argentina have met with massive backlash in America.

His response to the reporter asking him about the importation of beef from Argentina has been branded as “misogynistic” on social media. “The US President is a misogynistic pig and proves it every time he speaks to a female journalist asking a question he doesn’t like. He has no idea what she does or doesn’t know about Argentina. Probably far more than he does,” wrote one angry X (formerly Twitter) user.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, along with the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund, United Stockgrowers of America, and other farming groups, have heavily criticized Trump’s beef plan. These organizations, which usually support the POTUS, are worried about what this move could do to American ranchers and feedlot operators.