Donald Trump on Melania’s Reaction to East Wing Demolition – “She Loved Her Little Tiny Office”

Melania Trump has been super silent about the demolition of the East Wing at the White House. However, Donald Trump, in an interview with The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham, broke the silence on Melania’s stance on the East Wing demolition and how it changed over time.

Ever since photos of the East Wing demolition took over the Internet, multiple reports previously alleged that Melania “privately raised concerns” about the East Wing demolition and “told associates it wasn’t her project.”

Ingraham asks Trump about destroying the East Wing to build his ballroom: “There was a report that Melania didn’t love this idea. Is that true?” Trump: “Well, she loved her little tiny office in there…If you were to ask her now, she says, ‘It’s great.'” pic.twitter.com/EK9BoXPc2i — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 11, 2025

Trump, in an interview with Laura Ingraham, was asked about reports of Melania disapproving of the project. He replied, “She loved her little tiny office.” Trump revealed that Melania eventually came around. He said, “You know what? She is very smart. In about one day, she… if you would ask her now, she says it’s great.”

Trump also defended the $300 million ballroom makeover. “I could have built the ballroom around it, but it would not have been–we are building one of the greatest balls in the world.”

A recent report by The Wall Street Journal cited anonymous administration insiders who claim that Melania raised concerns about the East Wing demolition. However, she did it privately.

“Everyone, it seems, has an opinion about the project, even first lady Melania Trump, who privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials,” an excerpt from the report stated.

Earlier this month, the Office of the First Lady announced in a statement that the White House Public Tours are slated to reopen in December this year. However, there was no mention of the demolished East Wing of the White House, which housed Melania Trump’s office and staff. The closest they got to mentioning any architectural change was about an “updated route” for the guests.

Other than Melania’s alleged concerns, Trump’s big Ballroom project has snowballed into controversies for a variety of reasons. The Ballroom renovation reportedly costs a whopping $300 million and is said to be funded by private donors. After the viral demolition pictures made it to the Internet, netizens have been debating whether taxpayers’ money is being used for the same.

Trump and his administration continue to boast about the Ballroom reconstruction. The White House recently called it “The finest ballroom ever built.” The post also had a quote by Trump that read, “We’re doing it NO COST to the country… to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure.”

THE FINEST BALLROOM EVER BUILT! “We’re doing it NO COST to the country… in order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure.” – President Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5puxoB2HZS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 23, 2025

In the wake of the multiple assurances from Trump and the White House that the project would not “interfere” with the present structure, pictures of the demolition of the East Wing went viral on social media, which exposed Trump’s alleged lies. Trump and his administration have been on the receiving end of massive trolling and slamming, both from the opposition as well as the common people.

