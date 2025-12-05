Trump’s Awkward Dance or His FIFA Peace Medal Moment – Internet Can’t Pick What’s More Cringe

Donald Trump’s plus one at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw held at the Kennedy Center was First Lady Melania Trump. The event had it all: a prominent guest list, music performances, a dance by the US President, and a Peace Award handed out to him.

The Official White House Rapid Response account was actively documenting moments from the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw on X. One of the most viral videos was a clip of Trump dancing to The Village People’s insanely popular track YMCA during the ceremony.

TRUMP DANCE — FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 FINAL DRAW EDITION pic.twitter.com/WJAP0unamb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

The jury was very quickly out on Trump’s dance moves – netizens found his signature style cringeworthy. The comments section was filled up with remarks like “Not sure why he thinks he can dance. Very embarrassing” and “What’s Unc doing?”

Trump’s dance moves were reviewed by some more netizens. “And to think we thought he couldn’t embarrass us worse than before,” read a remark. “Get a new dance, Donny boy,” a second echoed. A third added, “Dance is boring.”

A lot of users flagged the dance moves as embarrassing. This is what the comments section looked like – “This is beyond pathetic. I am embarrassed for everyone involved,” read a comment. “Pure embarrassment,” another noted.

A quick glance at some more comments on Trump’s dancing – “National embarrassment,” and “Unfortunately, this is a comedy.” Adding to the thread, another wrote, “This is embarrassing for America.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw was momentarily eclipsed by another moment, featuring Donald Trump. FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

When Trump was called onto the stage to receive the prize. He himself picked up the medal and wore it. The moment was labeled cringe right away by a section of the Internet.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents @POTUS with a medal upon him receiving the very first FIFA Peace Prize https://t.co/h6GSBsWJc9 pic.twitter.com/EMtCkdhfq2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the medal lifting moment left the Internet chuckling. “They created it just for him,” an X user asked. “They’re out here giving a Peace Prize just to keep this man from throwing a tantrum. The whole show looks like they’re babysitting a demented ego. Soon it’s going to be impossible to hide. You can’t make this up,” another wrote.

“This is truly one of the great honors of my life. Beyond awards… we saved millions and millions of lives,” Trump said after receiving the award, and went on to thank his wife, Melania Trump. “I want to thank, by the way, my family, my great First Lady, Melania,” he continued.

Trump, who claims to have ended wars and restored peace in the world, after receiving the FIFA award, said in his speech, “This is truly one of the great honors of my life, and beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this. We saved millions and millions of lives. The Congo, as an example, over 10 million people killed, and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly, and it just… The fact that we could do that, India, Pakistan, so many different wars that we were able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started, just right before they started. It was going to be late, but we got them done, and it’s such an honor to be with Gianni.”

Trump, who repeatedly demanded a Nobel Peace Prize throughout 2025, lost to María Corina Machado in October this year and was visibly upset.