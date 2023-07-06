Saint West Crashes Mom Kim Kardashian’s Personal Training Session In Her Massive Home Gym

Saint West, Kim Kardashian’s son, adorably crashed his mother’s workout session in a recent video. Senada Greca, the Hulu star’s personal trainer, uploaded a video to Tiktok earlier this week, as per The Sun. Kim, 42, spent some time working out in her massive home gym in the 30-second film.

The mother of four was observed engaging in a variety of exercises, such as weight lifting, squats, lunges, and the use of various exercise apparatus. Saint made a special appearance towards the video’s midpoint when he came by to say hello to his mother before she returned to her workout. The 7-year-old, whom Kim shares with Kanye West along with North, Chicago & Psalm, was seen smiling ear to ear as he saw his mother exercising.

Kim’s personal trainer said in a long Instagram caption that the SKIMS founder spent the session working on her glutes. “We have been working together since January, and even with Kim’s extremely busy schedule, she still makes it a priority to train. I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made and excited to see where this journey takes us,” the trainer wrote.

Fans poured into the comments section to discuss Kim’s training. “You could tell she doesn’t work out often. You ain’t fooling anyone, Kim,” one said. “This was probably the entire workout, too,” added a second. A third wrote, “I’m sorry, I’m not buying her form. It looks really off.” Another added, “Wish I could work out in my home gym with my trainer, knowing my chef is cooking up something nice for when I’m done.”

“Yeah, just forget the thousands in surgeries. Def this workout that did it,” said a fifth. A sixth defended Kim, “Y’all are some big haters! Even if she has some investments in her body doesn’t mean she can't work out.”

Earlier this month, she posted a video of her rigorous gym program on her Instagram Stories. She is shown in the video sporting a black sports bra and black biking shorts. The Kardashian was sporting ankle weights, workout gloves, and a bun in her hair. Fans were drawn to her upper physique and slender waist as she worked out her upper back and shoulders. The Skims founder captioned the video, “A little workout energy this morning. I don’t post my daily workouts, but we’ve put in work, and it feels really good.”

Critics on Reddit posted the Hulu star’s exercise video, and they had a lot to say about it. “Do they think anyone cares to see this? She and Khloe are relentless with these stupid workout posts.” “Tbh, for someone who works out as much as she says, she looks like a beginner,” the commenter said.

