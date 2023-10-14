Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Her Natural Conception Amid IVF Struggles, Recalls 'Terrifying' Surgery

In an intimate and revealing story, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband Travis Barker disclosed the extraordinary story of conceiving their baby naturally after battling with months of fertility treatments and undergoing a “terrifying” emergency fetal surgery. The reality star, popular for her candor, shared that the news of her pregnancy arrived unexpectedly, at a time when both she and Barker had stopped actively thinking about it.

In the interview, she referred to it as "God's plan" for their growing family. Kourtney responded to online skepticism surrounding the natural conception with resilience, stating, "To those who make them, I just say: 'How could you question God's plan?' Because that's how I see this pregnancy."

The journey to this joyous moment was embarked on by struggles with in vitro fertilization (IVF). In a conversation with Vanity Fair Italy Kourt revealed that they began exploring IVF before their marriage in 2022. However, she expressed her discomfort with the process, sharing, "I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me." Trusting her gut feeling, Kourtney decided to discontinue IVF, realizing it was not meant for her body.

She underscored the significance of listening to her instincts, asserting, "I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing." In a previous episode of the family’s reality show, Kourtney declared that she and Barker were officially done with IVF. It was only when they "stopped forcing the process" that pregnancy occurred naturally. As per Daily Mail, The revelation was made public during a June concert amid several restrictions and cautious advice from a team of doctors. The couple, known for their affectionate public displays, had to refrain from sex, workouts, Pilates, caffeine, and plane trips during the initial stages of pregnancy.

The cautionary steps initially created a sense of fear for Kourtney, who admitted it took her a while to let go of that anxiety. However, a significant turning point in her pregnancy journey came in September as per Page Six, when she underwent an emergency fetal surgery, an experience she described as "terrifying." Following the surgery, Kourt shared that she reached a point of surrender, stopped worrying, and began cultivating a positive mindset.

The couple has given subtle hints about the possible name—Rocky. Barker had previously expressed admiration for the name, and Kardashian posted a baby shower photo featuring it, further fueling speculation. Kourtney's journey to motherhood with Barker is a testament to faith, resilience, and the unpredictable twists that life can bring. As the couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their miracle baby, the world is captivated by the story of a family expanding through natural conception, defying the odds, and embracing the unexpected.

