Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Slams J.D. Vance’s ‘Childless’ Comment: "I Love My Three Parents"

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has fiercely defended her stepmother against controversial remarks made by Republican Senator J.D. Vance. The comments, which date back to a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, made the rounds recently on social media, reigniting debates about the roles and identities of women in politics.

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has posted on Instagram in response to the attacks on the VP’s ‘childlessness’: pic.twitter.com/dLnnxBj9KP — Kate Maltby (@KateMaltby) July 25, 2024

Vance, during the interview, had claimed, “We are effectively run in this country…by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” His crude stance didn’t sit well with many, including Emhoff, who took to Instagram to voice her disapproval.

As per People magazine, in an Instagram Story, Ella penned, “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I? I love my three parents. @kemhoff say it louder for the people in the back.” Her heartfelt message highlighted the deep bond and respect she has for her stepmother, whom she affectionately calls ‘Momala.’ Ella’s mother Kerstin Emhoff, who was married to Doug Emhoff from 1992 to 2008 also supported Harris. Vehemently defending Harris, she remarked, "These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and me. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

The controversy comes at a politically charged time, with Harris recently becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election following President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term. The Republican camp, led by former President Donald Trump and his newly announced running mate, J.D. Vance, has been quick to target Harris.

The backlash against Vance’s comments wasn’t limited to the Emhoff family. Prominent figures like Jennifer Aniston also criticized Vance. Aniston, who has been open about her fertility struggles, expressed, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is…Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” as reported by Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has two children with his husband Chasten, also weighed in. Recalling his challenges with adoption, he emphasized, “The really sad thing is, he said that after Chasten and I had been through a fairly heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey. He couldn’t have known that, but maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be talking about other people’s children. It’s about...people’s families whose well-being will depend on whether we go into a future led by somebody like Kamala Harris who is focused on expanding the prosperity and the freedom, the well-being of our families.”