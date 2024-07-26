J.D. Vance Gets Trolled For 'Cringe' Diet Mountain Dew Joke: "Call That Racist, Too"

J.D. Vance is under fire for his Mountain Dew joke in a recent rally. Vance, who is officially Donald Trump's running mate for the upcoming presidential elections cracked a joke while taking a jibe at the Democrats that fizzled and backfired at him. "I had a diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today and I'm sure they're going to call that racist, too," the Republican vice presidential nominee said on July 22.

After the incoherent joke, the internet buzzed with comments questioning the exact meaning of the joke by Vance. The awkward moment occurred as he addressed the Voted ID laws and said, "It is the weirdest thing to me. Democrats say that it is racist to believe... Well, they say it's racist to do anything." Clearly, the joke did not set the mood of the cheering supporters, as only one in the audience clapped as reported by People. To which Vance responded as he chuckled, "I love you guys." The moment left fellow New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a fix as she tweeted, "Vance’s stump has got a nice Jeb Bush quality to it. And I mean that in the worst way possible. The lone, singular clap at the end is just "

Users of the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) flocked with their comments on Vance's poor joke. @Mollyploofkins asked, "When did drinking Diet Mountain Dew denote anything other than poor taste?" @ArtCandee wrote along the same lines asking, "And they try to make fun of Kamala's laugh?" @Sassafrass_84 chimed in claiming, "You guys label everything racist. You never miss an opportunity for it." @bugbrennan asked, "Why would that be racist?" @Andrew_memes2 opined, "This dude needs experience to beat Kamala Harris tbh, so Trump won't debate her too" @MeghanMcCarthy_ expressed, "Clearly @jdvance1 isn't a fan of American innovation or he'd be drinking Celsius P.S. Hire older staff, that way you don't have a bunch of children always laughing at your lame jokes."

Vance’s stump has got a nice Jeb Bush quality to it. And I mean that in the worst way possible.



Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign also took a sly jab at the Republican by sharing the clip without commenting anything. @KamalaHQ only captioned the video saying, "Vance: I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I'm sure they’re gonna call that racist. It’s good. *awkward laughing*" Vance had previously faced the wrath of several online users when he gave out his opinion on IVF laws. According to News Northwestern Vance had voted against the Right to IVF Act. The law held important stakes like protecting accessibility and affordability of in vitro fertilization (IVF) services nationwide.

Dr. Eve Feinberg commented on the issue saying, "I feel like there’s a war on women more so than there’s a war on abortion. We’re now talking about women’s ability to receive medical care that can be lifesaving or life-promoting. On both ends of the reproductive spectrum, there are threats to women. But make no mistake, restricting IVF is also an infringement on male reproductive rights."