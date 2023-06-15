Kylie Jenner Slammed As 'Greedy' For Flaunting a Mountain Of Christian Dior Bags in New Post

Kylie Jenner was called out for flaunting her wealth on Instagram after she posted a photo of herself alongside heaps of Christian Dior bags. She was seemingly caught "in a lie," according to fans, as she promoted a giveaway on the post.

Image Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

The Instagram post featured Jenner sitting amidst a stellar collection of Dior bags that are truly an experience for luxe bag owners. In the post, the mother of two certainly impressed with her black ensemble. She donned a pair of authentic and chic high-rise knee-length boots. In addition, the beauty mogul wore a breathtaking leather jacket followed by a panache-fueled skirt that completed the look. Her entire outfit perfectly complimented the style, accent, and tone of the luxury bags as she struck a regal pose. Although Jenner understood and delivered the assignment quite well, the real show-stopper was the heap of Christian Dior bags worth a big fortune of a whopping $50,000.

Each bag was perfectly crafted with functionality in mind and is intricately designed with the Dior signature pattern that out-classes any other luxe brand. From travel bags and a duffel bag all the way to a clutch and a tote bag, they all shone in their glory and majesty as they sat snuggly beside Jenner adding to a rather sophisticated aura.

Image Credit: DIOR

Even though Jenner's intention was to promote a giveaway, some of her 394 million followers on Instagram felt otherwise. A few among her mass following argued about the relevance of said giveaway and chimed in with their opinions in the comment section of the post, claiming that Jenner was being "greedy." "Why is this still a thing with you guys?" said a follower. "This genre of Kardashian Jenner's Insta giveaway series needs some explanation," said another. "You would think they're too rich to be doing this s*** to their fans," added a third. "Not this again," one follower chimed.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Bryan Bedder

While the post may appear to be a genuine giveaway, several fans claimed that Jenner has been scamming people with such giveaways. Comments like "Y'all still scamming" and "Kylie scamming that's crazy lolll" flooded the comments section of the post. Others even emphasized the fact that the winners of such giveaways are never usually announced and questioned if there were actually winners for these events.

People also ridiculed the fact that in order to win the luxe bags, one needs to fulfill certain conditions, like following over 80 accounts that the beauty mogul has tagged in the post, as briefly mentioned in the caption. One fan on the post even claimed that she was a winner of the Louis Vuitton giveaway but still hadn't received her goodies, "Girl, I was the winner of the Louis giveaway, and I ain't received s***," wrote the fan.

