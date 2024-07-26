Joe Biden's Resurfaced Video From '70s Makes Netizens Conclude He is Giving Saul Goodman Vibes

Joe Biden, the current president of the United States has been making quite a splash in the media as of late. His stunning public behavior shift, complete with embarrassing gaffes, was one thing, but his decision to withdraw from the 2024 US presidential run and endorse Kamala Harris instead has thrust him into the spotlight like never before. Even though people are unable to discern the true nature of the situation, several vintage footage featuring Biden have recently surfaced.

Doesn’t 30-year old Joe Biden give off goofy 1970s Saul Goodman vibes? pic.twitter.com/Vo8OFMXWbm — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 6, 2024

In a clip that resurfaced in February, Biden allegedly looked completely different. As the video revealed the president of the United States speaking at a younger age, social media users were shocked. Many people were reacting strongly because of the striking resemblance between Biden's young persona and Goodman. They freely expressed their delight at this striking resemblance, drawn in by the President's bold assertiveness and the sparkle in his eye.

He might have invented him — Mike Rusanoff (@mikerusanoff) February 6, 2024

One Twitter account posted the video on X with the caption, "Doesn’t 30-year-old Joe Biden give off goofy 1970s Saul Goodman vibes?" As reported by The Irish Star, the video shows Biden, who seems to be in a suit and has brown hair, giving a speech in a space that looks like a conference room or a courtroom. However, neither the setting nor the identity of the others around him are clear enough.

In the post Young Biden was likened to Bob Odenkirk's lawyer Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad and the spin-off series Better Call Saul. It matured into one of the most complex and likable antiheroes in television history. One user commented on the post, "I can even recognize him. A completely different person." Another critic shared a similar sentiment, "He is a career politician. He looked much more convincing back then than the robot he is today." Additional social media users concurred with the similarity to Saul Goodman and proceeded to include, "I think there's a playful resemblance between young Joe Biden and the goofy vibes of 1970s Saul Goodman."

What do you notice about this video clip of Joe Biden from 1972? pic.twitter.com/tVpY5qF0pN — Bradley Productions (@productions86) July 3, 2024

Someone else quite recently on Twitter asked, "What do you notice about this video clip of Joe Biden from 1972?" after sharing the same video on X. Even the most devoted viewers of the smash hit Better Call Saul series couldn't help but draw parallels between the fictitious character Saul and the actual man holding the office of president right now. One social media critic even went on to state, "Better call Saul should be paying him royalties lol." The opinion of another reviewer was somewhat similar, "He really does look like Saul plus his energy is off the charts. Looks like a different human being."

Better call Saul should be paying him royalties lol — Garage Preacher (@GaragePreacher) July 3, 2024

In the 1972 video, Biden, who was 29 years old at the time, is seen smiling in the video as he knowingly instructs the court. Not only does this demonstrate his competence in court, but it also highlights his striking likeness to the fictitious actor Goodman. From 1970 to 1972, Biden was a member of the New Castle County Council and had a busy private practice of law.