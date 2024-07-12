Throwback To Donald Trump's 'Zion Zioning Doodong Dadang' Weekend of Gaffes Recapped in Viral Video

Former President Donald Trump found himself at the center of attention once again, this time due to a 101-second video titled Donald Trump's Weekend in 101 Seconds, skillfully crafted by Republican political operatives from the Lincoln Project, as per Raw Story.

Trump's weekend in 101 seconds. pic.twitter.com/JH2cK98ERv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 27, 2024

"They're destroying our country and we're gonna," Trump said in the clip before adding, "I just wish we could do it quicker." The montage also included Trump's statement at a CPAC address in which he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin's choice of POTUS. Trump said, "He'd much rather see Biden as president and I agree with him." Later on in the video, Trump said he was still joking with his Russian counterpart. "I talk to Putin a lot," he said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The video also has footage from Trump's speech at the Black Conservative Federation Gala on Friday night, during which he claimed to be dazzled by the lights. "I can only see the Black ones I can't see any white ones," Trump stated. He would keep repeating the sentiment, saying things like, "I'm being indicted for you, the Black population." Trump also declared that his mugshot was the most well-liked of all time and that Black folks cherished it. "You know that mugshot is number one," he replied. "Elvis Presley is number two." Following that was "Zion, Zioning, Doodong, Dadang."

The former President just won the home state of his main opponent by a 20-point margin, marking his fourth straight victory. Trump did not address Nikki Haley, who had vowed to remain in the race, as he celebrated. Rather, he focused on the November general election that seems to be shaping up as a rematch for the White House with Biden. "We're going to look Joe Biden right in the eye," he declared to his supporters on Saturday night, only minutes after US media had declared him the winner of the South Carolina Primary. "He's destroying our country - and we're going to say, 'Get out Joe, you're fired'."

President Biden is asked about his age, hits back at Trump. (Video: NBC) pic.twitter.com/HlNGigMYkw — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 27, 2024

Following the results on Saturday, Trump praised the 'unity' of his party, stating, "There's never been a spirit like this. I have never seen the Republican Party so unified," according to the BBC. It was a change from his reaction to the New Hampshire primary last month when he angrily attacked Haley for 'doing a speech like she won.' In her remarks, Haley, a former popular two-term governor of South Carolina, congratulated her opponent on winning. Nonetheless, she declared that approximately 40% of the votes she received were 'not some tiny group' and vowed not to resign from the race.

JUST IN: Trump appeals his $454 million New York civil fraud fine pic.twitter.com/TqDds3BCXy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 26, 2024

In addition, Trump is currently liable for almost $500 million due to two recent civil trial judgments in New York against him: one for corporate fraud and another for sexual assault and defamation, as per AP News. In what will probably be the most costly presidential contest in US history, Biden is accumulating a sizable financial advantage over him, and Trump is depending more and more on contributions to pay his skyrocketing legal bills.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 27, 2024. It has since been updated.